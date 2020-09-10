Hayden Stec scores on one-yard run to lift Elkhorn to win over Waverly

Hayden Stec scored on a one-yard run with 8:12 left Thursday night to lift Elkhorn to a 13-7 win over Waverly.
The 2-1 Vikings, ranked No. 1 in Class B, had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Evan Canoyer. But Stec's touchdown proved to be the game winner for the fifth-ranked Antlers, who moved their record to 2-1.
Waverly was coming off a 17-7 victory over Omaha Skutt, which snapped the SkyHawks' 27-game win streak.
