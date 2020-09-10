 Skip to main content
Hayden Stec scores on one-yard run to lift Elkhorn to win over Waverly
FOOTBALL

Hayden Stec scores on one-yard run to lift Elkhorn to win over Waverly

Aiden Young

Elkhorn's Aiden Young gets some extra yards on a long first quarter reception against Waverly.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Hayden Stec scored on a one-yard run with 8:12 left Thursday night to lift Elkhorn to a 13-7 win over Waverly.

The 2-1 Vikings, ranked No. 1 in Class B, had tied the game earlier in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Evan Canoyer. But Stec's touchdown proved to be the game winner for the fifth-ranked Antlers, who moved their record to 2-1.

Waverly was coming off a 17-7 victory over Omaha Skutt, which snapped the SkyHawks' 27-game win streak.

Photos: Waverly football at Elkhorn

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

