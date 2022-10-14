Heading into finals, Lincoln East has chance to finish undefeated in all four divisions

Defending champion Lincoln East moved all four of its entries into the finals of the Class A boys state tennis meet Friday morning at Koch Tennis Center.

If the Spartans sweep the finals, they will become the first team in Class A to finish a season undefeated at all four divisions. Finals begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln East has secured the team title as it has 48 points. Lincoln Southwest is second with 36.5 points, Kearney is third with 36.

The No. 1 singles final features Lincoln East freshman Hunter Nelson against Kearney junior Asher Saulsbury. Both coasted to semifinal wins as Nelson downed Lincoln Southwest's Markus Rutledge 6-1, 6-0 and Saulsbury earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South.

The No. 1 doubles final will be East's Kirby Le and Caden Haar against Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison. Southeast swept Kearney in their semifinals, winning the second set in a tiebreaker.

Lincoln East and Southwest are the finalists at No. 2 singles and 2 doubles.

