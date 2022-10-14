 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNIS

Heading into finals, Lincoln East has chance to finish undefeated in all four divisions

Defending champion Lincoln East moved all four of its entries into the finals of the Class A boys state tennis meet Friday morning at Koch Tennis Center.

If the Spartans sweep the finals, they will become the first team in Class A to finish a season undefeated at all four divisions. Finals begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln East has secured the team title as it has 48 points. Lincoln Southwest is second with 36.5 points, Kearney is third with 36.

The No. 1 singles final features Lincoln East freshman Hunter Nelson against Kearney junior Asher Saulsbury. Both coasted to semifinal wins as Nelson downed Lincoln Southwest's Markus Rutledge 6-1, 6-0 and Saulsbury earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South.

The No. 1 doubles final will be East's Kirby Le and Caden Haar against Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber and Ruyter Jamison. Southeast swept Kearney in their semifinals, winning the second set in a tiebreaker.

Lincoln East and Southwest are the finalists at No. 2 singles and 2 doubles.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

