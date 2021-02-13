Heartland Hoops Classic: Frankie Fidler scores 19 points in Bellevue West's loss to Sunrise Christian

“(Aiden) missed a couple shots during the first half and was kind of down. At halftime we said you’re going to make a huge one," Islander coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Isaac gets a lot of the publicity on this group, but we have a bunch of warriors.”

Airan Lopez and Brad Bennett had 11 points apiece for Mount Michael. Class B teams were winless in three games Saturday.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (16-3)....6 17 7 13—40

Grand Island (12-9)...................7 11 13 16—47

MM: Airan Lopez 11, Kaleb Brink 11, Brad Bennet 9, Kuon Kuon 3, Parker Hottovy 2, Joseph Chouinard 2, Kyle Pelan 2.

GI: Isaac Traudt 22, Kytan Fyfe 9, Tyler Fay 5, Aiden Klemme 4, Riley Plummer 3, Dylan Sextro 2, Jacob Nesvara 2.

Auburn 52, BRLD 46

BRLD couldn’t stop senior Daniel Frary from collecting 19 points and 11 rebounds, thus couldn’t keep Class C-1 No. 1 Auburn from its 55th consecutive victory that tied it with Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD for fifth on the state’s all-time list.