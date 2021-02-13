Heartland Hoops Classic: Grand Island, Mullen, St. Paul and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder earn wins

Mullen 51, Loomis 46
The Class D-2 No. 3 Broncos overcame a cold stretch that saw No. 4 Loomis score the final 11 of the third quarter for a tie game and take its first lead since early in the game on a Quinn Johnson 3.
His trey turned the game into a lead-changer, with Mullen taking the lead for good at 46-45 on two Brendon Walker free throws. Mullen (19-3) eventually made five in a row from the line before missing.
“Obviously they're one of the better teams in Class D-2 so knowing how they play and being able to play them, that might help us in the later end of the postseason,” said Walker, who had 12 points. Clayton Moore led their team with 13 while Johnson made five 3s and had a game-high 21 points for Loomis (18-4).
Mullen (19-3)...........14 16 8 13—51
Loomis (18-4)..........12 13 13 8—46
M: Clayton Moore 13, Brendon Walker 12, Jaden Emerson 11, Trevor Kuncl 10, Bryce McIntosh 5.
L: Quinn Johnson 21, Shay Swanson 13, Aden Lovitt 7, Cristian Blincow 3, Clay Meyer 2.
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44
Behind 18 points from junior Andy Poss and 14 from Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewsk, Claiss C-1 No. 4 St. Paul picked up its 20th win by holding off Class B’s first-year team.
Elkhorn North (7-12), which had rallied for a 34-33 lead after three quarters, was trailing 45-44 with 48 seconds left after Andy Lusk’s 3 from the left corner. Carson Ripley got a turnover from the Wolves’ press and the Wolves eventually got to Lusk for a 3 that missed. Poss made two free throws with 5 seconds left and Brandon Orgilbold, North’s leader with 14 points, missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.
“It definitely was a lot tighter than we were hoping it would be,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We missed a lot of shots early on that could have really opened it up but credit Elkhorn North. That’s a team we know that’s explosive offensively.”
Elkhorn North (7-12)......7 12 15 10—44
St. Paul (20-1)..............10 16 7 19—47
EN: Brandon Orgilbold 14, Carson Ripley 8, Jack Lusk 8, Nathan Cunningham 6, Paxon Piatkowski 4, Luke Tillman 4.
SP: Andy Poss 18, Tommy Wroblewski 14, Logan Vogel 7, Jaxon Klinginsmith 6, Eli Larson 2.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 60, Grand Island Northwest 56
Senior guard Connor Larson had 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Class C-1 Raiders turned back Class B Grand Island Northwest’s fourth-quarter rally.
Jed Walford led that comeback with four 3s and 16 points in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 27 points. The Vikings (12-7) were 12-of-37 on 3s.
Riley Hoetfelker had 14 points and 6-9 senior Garrett Kreite 11 for the Raiders (16-4).
Logan View/SS (16-4).........10 16 17 17—60
Grand Island NW(12-7).........14 6 14 22—56
LVSS: Connor Larson 21, Riley Hoetfelker 14, Garrett Kriete 11, Kayl Francis 8, Jayden Korman 6.
GINW: Jed Walford 27, Alex Brandt 12, Parker Janky 9, Wyatt Jensen 5, Jacob Kaminski 3.
Grand Island 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40
The Class B No. 1 Knights couldn’t keep Grand Island’s 6-9 junior, national top-50 prospect Isaac Traudt, the entire game. He scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to hand Mount Michael its second straight loss after a 16-1 start.
It took a 3-pointer from senior guard Aiden Klemme with 1:30 left, on a pass from triple-teamed Traudt, to give the Islanders (12-9) a 42-38 lead.
“(Aiden) missed a couple shots during the first half and was kind of down. At halftime we said you’re going to make a huge one,’’ Islander coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Isaac gets a lot of the publicity on this group, but we have a bunch of warriors.”
Airan Lopez and Brad Bennett had 11 points apiece for Mount Michael. Class B teams were winless in three games Saturday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (16-3)....6 17 7 13—40
Grand Island (12-9)...................7 11 13 16—47
MM: Airan Lopez 11, Kaleb Brink 11, Brad Bennet 9, Kuon Kuon 3, Parker Hottovy 2, Joseph Chouinard 2, Kyle Pelan 2.
GI: Isaac Traudt 22, Kytan Fyfe 9, Tyler Fay 5, Aiden Klemme 4, Riley Plummer 3, Dylan Sextro 2, Jacob Nesvara 2.