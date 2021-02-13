Heartland Hoops Classic: Mullen edges Loomis; St. Paul defeats Elkhorn North

Mullen 51, Loomis 46

The Class D-2 No. 3 Broncos overcame a cold stretch that saw No. 4 Loomis score the final 11 of the third quarter for a tie game and take its first lead since early in the game on a Quinn Johnson 3.

His trey turned the game into a lead-changer, with Mullen taking the lead for good at 46-45 on two Brendon Walker free throws. Mullen (19-3) eventually made five in a row from the line before missing.

“Obviously they're one of the better teams in Class D-2 so knowing how they play and being able to play them, that might help us in the later end of the postseason,” said Walker, who had 12 points. Clayton Moore led their team with 13 while Johnson made five 3s and had a game-high 21 points for Loomis (18-4).

Mullen (19-3)...........14 16 8 13—51

Loomis (18-4)..........12 13 13 8—46

M: Clayton Moore 13, Brendon Walker 12, Jaden Emerson 11, Trevor Kuncl 10, Bryce McIntosh 5.

L: Quinn Johnson 21, Shay Swanson 13, Aden Lovitt 7, Cristian Blincow 3, Clay Meyer 2.

St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44