Heartland Hoops Classic: Mullen edges Loomis; St. Paul defeats Elkhorn North

Mullen 51, Loomis 46
The Class D-2 No. 3 Broncos overcame a cold stretch that saw No. 4 Loomis score the final 11 of the third quarter for a tie game and take its first lead since early in the game on a Quinn Johnson 3.
His trey turned the game into a lead-changer, with Mullen taking the lead for good at 46-45 on two Brendon Walker free throws. Mullen (19-3) eventually made five in a row from the line before missing.
“Obviously they're one of the better teams in Class D-2 so knowing how they play and being able to play them, that might help us in the later end of the postseason,” said Walker, who had 12 points. Clayton Moore led their team with 13 while Johnson made five 3s and had a game-high 21 points for Loomis (18-4).
Mullen (19-3)...........14 16 8 13—51
Loomis (18-4)..........12 13 13 8—46
M: Clayton Moore 13, Brendon Walker 12, Jaden Emerson 11, Trevor Kuncl 10, Bryce McIntosh 5.
L: Quinn Johnson 21, Shay Swanson 13, Aden Lovitt 7, Cristian Blincow 3, Clay Meyer 2.
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44
Behind 19 points from Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewski and 18 from junior Andy Poss, Class C-1 No. 4 St. Paul picked up its 20th win by holding off Class B’s first-year team.
Elkhorn North (7-12), which had rallied for a 34-33 lead after three quarters, was trailing 45-44 with 48 seconds left after Andy Lusk’s 3 from the left corner. Carson Ripley got a turnover from the Wolves’ press and the Wolves eventually got to Lusk for a 3 that missed. Poss made two free throws with 5 seconds left and Brandon Orgilbold, North’s leader with 14 points, missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.
“It definitely was a lot tighter than we were hoping it would be,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “We missed a lot of shots early on that could have really opened it up but credit Elkhorn North. That’s a team we know that’s explosive offensively.”
Elkhorn North (7-12)..........7 12 15 10—44
St. Paul (20-1)..................10 16 7 19—47
EN: Brandon Orgilbold 14, Carson Ripley 8, Jack Lusk 8, Nathan Cunningham 6, Paxon Piatkowski 4, Luke Tillman 4.
SP: Tommy Wroblewski 19, Andy Poss 18, Logan Vogel 7, Jaxon Klinginsmith 6, Eli Larson 2.