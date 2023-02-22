Every one of the five classes involved in Thursday’s subdistrict final round has a top-two or top-three matchup.

In Class B, it’s No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-2) hosting No. 3 Elkhorn (16-7) at 6 p.m. The teams didn’t meet during the regular season.

In Class C-1, it’s No. 1 Wahoo (22-1) hosting No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-1) at 6. Wahoo’s only loss was at home to the defending champion Jays 52-49 on Dec. 20. Ashland’s loss was to Class B No. 2 Platteview.

In Class C-2, it’s No. 3 Amherst (22-1) hosting No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-1) at 6:30. Amherst’s loss was to Class B No. 8 York. Doniphan-Trumbull dropped a 53-52 decision at Class C-1 Holdrege two weeks ago.

In Class D-1, it’s No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2) hosting No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-1) at 7. MHC lost in overtime to Bertrand. Both losses for the defending champion Irish were to Class C-1 teams, No. 2 Ogallala and Cozad.

In Class D-2, it’s No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (20-3), the defending champion, hosting No. 3 Osceola (22-2) at 6. None of their losses is to a team below Class C-2.

Projections have the 10 teams assured of being hosts in the district-final round of winner-take-all games to determine the fields for the state tournament that starts March 8 in Lincoln.

On the other end of the risk scale are the nine subdistrict finals Thursday in Classes C-1 to D-2 that are elimination games, with the losers’ seasons over and the winners moving on to play a top seed on the road for their district finals.

Those games are David City Aquinas at Columbus Scotus, Kearney Catholic-Adams Central at Wood River, St. Paul at Centura and Holdrege at Cozad in C-1; Hastings St. Cecilia-Thayer Central at Alma and Hi-Line at Hershey in C-2; Loomis-Southern Valley at Bertrand in D-1; and Medicine Valley at Wallace and Crawford at Hay Springs in D-2.

Class B subdistricts

B-1 at Crete: Freshman Chris Garner’s basket with 2.4 seconds left broke a 39-39 as No. 7 Norris defeated Beatrice 42-39. The Titans (15-9) play No. 6 Crete at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

B-2: Plattsmouth (8-15) defeated winless Nebraska City 48-25 to advance to a 6 p.m. final Thursday at No. 10 Waverly (11-10).

B-3 at Platteview: Connor Millikan had 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assists and Trey Moseman added 17 points as Platteview (20-4) avenged a loss at Ralston by beating the Rams 83-65. The Trojans host Omaha Gross (12-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gross trailed No. 5 Omaha Roncalli 37-24 after three quarters, but beat the Crimson Pride 46-45 on two free throws by Jackson Drake with 2 seconds left.

B-4 at Omaha Skutt: The hosts defeated Elkhorn North 57-34 behind 15 points by Jake Brack (13 before halftime), 12 by JJ Ferrin and 10 by Jack Heaney. Elkhorn defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael 61-36 as Ethan Yungtum scored 16 of the Antlers’ 19 points in the third quarter.

B-5 at Bennington: The No. 4 Badgers (16-7) defeated Schuyler 72-25. They host Blair (9-12), which defeated South Sioux City 68-56, at 6 Thursday.

B-6: Hastings-Seward was postponed because of icy roads. That game will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in York, with the Dukes hosting the winner Friday at 6. That will delay the district-final pairings release until after that finak.

B-7: Grand Island Northwest (7-16) snapped a four-game losing by beating Lexington 46-41 to advance to Thursday’s final at McCook.​