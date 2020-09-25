Her mom is Creighton's coach, but Reese Booth is making name for herself on volleyball court

Booth has 205 assists — an average of 8.2 per set — for the 2-7 Wolves. All of the losses for the Class B squad have come against ranked teams, including four that compete in Class A.

“I like the fact our team has shown such a positive attitude, despite the record,” Gragert said. “I don’t want them to be content with losing and I feel as though we’re making progress with every match.”

Another part of the Wolves’ youth movement is sophomore Grace Heaney, listed by PrepVolleyball.com as the 20th-best player nationally from the class of 2023. She leads the team in kills with 123.

Bernthal Booth said if there was one positive to the delayed start of the collegiate season due to COVID-19, it’s that she can attend her daughter’s matches. She also has been entrusted to send out match updates on the team’s Twitter feed.

“It’s been really fun to watch Reese play,” the coach said. “It’s great to be there and support the team.”

Booth added that watching those matches as a parent is not easy, though helping with the Twitter updates helps.

“I’m a better fan when I keep busy,” she said. “It’s a blast watching the team play, but as a mom, it can sometimes be nerve-racking.”