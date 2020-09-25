Her mom is Creighton's coach, but Reese Booth is making name for herself on volleyball court

Having a freshman setter might make any volleyball coach nervous.
But that confidence level rises significantly when that player is Elkhorn North’s Reese Booth, daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.
Booth is part of the youth movement at the newly opened school, and she likes it that way. The Wolves have no seniors or juniors on their roster, which makes every match a challenge.
“It’s neat to be part of something new,” she said. “We’re creating our own culture here together.”
In large part because of that young squad and a tough schedule, Elkhorn North has won just two matches. But coach Jenny Gragert said the learning experience will help her program in the long run.
“We knew that we’d be taking our punches this year,” she said. “The girls get it and have embraced our role as an underdog pretty much every time we play.”
Leading the way is Booth, who certainly has the pedigree to help the Wolves become competitive. The oldest of Erik and Kirsten Booth’s three daughters, she has been playing volleyball since kindergarten when her mom coached her at the YMCA.
“She got into the sport seriously when she was 12, playing on a club,” Coach Booth said. “She also loves basketball, but I think volleyball is her favorite.”
Booth has 205 assists — an average of 8.2 per set — for the 2-7 Wolves. All of the losses for the Class B squad have come against ranked teams, including four that compete in Class A.
“I like the fact our team has shown such a positive attitude, despite the record,” Gragert said. “I don’t want them to be content with losing and I feel as though we’re making progress with every match.”
Another part of the Wolves’ youth movement is sophomore Grace Heaney, listed by PrepVolleyball.com as the 20th-best player nationally from the class of 2023. She leads the team in kills with 123.
Bernthal Booth said if there was one positive to the delayed start of the collegiate season due to COVID-19, it’s that she can attend her daughter’s matches. She also has been entrusted to send out match updates on the team’s Twitter feed.
“It’s been really fun to watch Reese play,” the coach said. “It’s great to be there and support the team.”
Booth added that watching those matches as a parent is not easy, though helping with the Twitter updates helps.
“I’m a better fan when I keep busy,” she said. “It’s a blast watching the team play, but as a mom, it can sometimes be nerve-racking.”
Gragert said Reese has done a nice job being the floor leader in her first varsity season.
“The setter is like the quarterback or the point guard,” she said. “Reese has got a very high volleyball IQ.”
Gragert added that she feels no added pressure guiding the daughter of Bernthal Booth, a three-time national coach of the year who has built Creighton into one of the nation’s top programs.
“Most of the high school coaches around here have a good relationship with the college coaches,” Gragert said. “Coach Booth has been hands off, and I appreciate the trust that she has in our program.”
Reese said she feels no pressure as the daughter of the Creighton coach.
“Not at all,” she said. “I just go out and play.”
Bernthal Booth, who has been coaching the Bluejays for 18 seasons, also isn’t above having a little fun at her daughter’s expense. When Reese recently was profiled on the team’s Twitter feed, the freshman responded that her favorite school subject was “lunch.”
The Creighton coach retweeted the profile while asking facetiously exactly how much her daughter’s lunch answer would impress teachers, coaches and future coaches.
Mom’s humorous Twitter response drew 636 likes.
“I thought it was funny,” Reese said. “I guess maybe I should have said math, but I do like food.”
When the subject is volleyball, Gragert said she’s happy that she’ll have Booth around for three more varsity seasons.
“Good setters are hard to come by,” she said. “I know that Reese is going to keep improving, just like the rest of our team.”
