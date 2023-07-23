LINCOLN — Three pairs of former high school teammates found themselves split up in the player draft for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball game on Tuesday.

Morgan Burke of Omaha Skutt, Samantha Laird of Omaha Westside and Amelia Roth of Omaha Marian will be on the Red team, on the other side of the net at Lincoln North Star from the Blue team’s Ivy Leuck, Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Amanda Loeschen, respectively, from their schools.

The 6 p.m. match is on the middle day of the three-day all-star series that begins Monday with the girls and basketball games at North Star. The girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.

Wednesday is the softball game, at 5 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.

Burke is going to play at Michigan, Laird and Loschen at South Dakota, Leuck at Omaha and Ndam-Simpson at Creighton. Other DI incoming freshmen playing are Haley Wolfe of Elkhorn (Wichita State) on the Blue team and Karli Heidemann of Diller-Odell (Montana State) on the Red team.

In basketball, World-Herald girls athlete of the year Kaitlyn Emanuel from North Bend is on the girls Red team and Connor Millikan of Platteview, the state’s No. 2 career scorer, is on the boys Blue team. They are the only players from the All-Nebraska first teams participating.

In softball, the All-Nebraska first teamers playing are Abi Brown of Bennington and Allie Cromer of Elkhorn South for the Red team and Emmie Wills of Papillion-La Vista, Lynn Davis of Millard North and Ava Laurent of Grand Island Northwest for the Blue team.

Rosters and information

GIRLS BASKETBALL

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: Lincoln North Star

Red team: Sage Burbach, Norris; Brinly Christensen, Lincoln Southwest; Samantha Ehlers, Ponca; Olivia Hansen, Maywood/Hayes Center; Tonja Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick's; Libby Hoffman, Millard West; Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne; Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Maddy Province, Tatum Rusher, Kearney; Reese Riddle, Sidney; Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart. Head coach Luke Santo, Falls City Sacred Heart; assistant Ryan Psota, Lincoln Pius X.

Blue team: Emma Brown, Malcolm; Sydney Davis, Centura; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend; Rachel Goodon, Adams Central; Sammy Leu, Wahoo; Bryn McNair, Chase County; Aspen Meyer, Nebraska City Lourdes; Morgan Moeller, Pierce; Makenna Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg; Grace Thompson, Elkhorn North; MaKenna Willis, Shelton. Head coach Noah Maulsby, Ravenna; assistant Clayton Carlton, Yutan.

BOYS BASKETBALL

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Lincoln North Star

Red team: Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Jaeden Dillehay, Sidney; JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt; Hayden Frank, Malcolm; Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Jeron Gager, Ogallala; Jabin Gardiner, Crete; Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High; Maal Jal, Papillion-La Vista South; Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside; Joey Rieschl, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jeff Rozelle, Gretna. Head coach Joe Hesse, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family; assistant, TJ O'Connor, Fort Calhoun.

Blue team: Trey Bird, Bennington; Landon Classen, O'Neill; Jack Dahlgren, Kearney; Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood; Connor Millikan, Platteview; Clayton Moore, Mullen; Ryan Seevers, York; Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest; Taylan Vetrovsky, Freeman; Wade Voss, Lincoln Southeast; Christian Winn, Lincoln Northeast; Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn. Head coach Kelan Buhr, Doniphan-Trumbull; assistant Lucas Albrecht, Wilber-Clatonia.

VOLLEYBALL

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Lincoln North Star

Red team: Caylin Barnett, Southwest (Bartley); Lanie Brott, Lincoln Pius X; Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt; Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg; Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic; Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside; Brena Mackling, Gretna; Keira Murdock, Douglas County West; Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic; Amelia Roth, Omaha Marian; Faith Van Eck, Lincoln High; Brooke Wilcox, Elkhorn Valley. Head coach Emily Vaughn, Elkhorn Valley; assistant Bob Wald, Douglas County West.

Blue team: Rebecca Baker, Fremont Bergan; Josie Bentz, Autumn Gibbs, Columbus Lakeview; Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg; Gracen Evans, Ponca; Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest; Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; Kara Kassebaum, Waverly; Gracie Kircher, Norris; Ivy Leuck, Skutt; Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian; Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Westside; Bailey Rogers, Minden; Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran; Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn. Head coach KC Belitz, Lakeview; assistant Julie Ratka, Minden.

SOFTBALL

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Bowlin Stadium

Red team: Abi Brown, Reese Smith, Bennington; Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan-Mead; Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South; Kylie Gangwish, Grand Island Central Catholic; Emma Hague, Elkhorn; Harper Hancock, Autumn Iversen, Wahoo; Jordan Head, Hastings St. Cecilia; Amari Laing, Millard South; Avery Mayberry, Wahoo Neumann; Jayci Reimers, Millard West; Riley Schwisow, Beatrice; Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest. Head coach Landon Blanchard, Bennington; assistant Ryan Ohnoutka, Hastings St. Cecilia.

Blue team: Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest; Ella Cooper, Fremont; Lynn Davis, Millard North; Laila Fiscus, Papillion-La Vista South; Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt; Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm; Emma Humpal, Payton Kincaid, Omaha Marian; Laycee Josoff, Yutan-Mead; Jordyn Klein, Millard West; Ava Laurent, Grand Island Northwest; Emma McGrath, Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista; Jordyn Rochholz, Elkhorn; Tessa Villotta, Blair. Head coach Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian; assistant Jennifer Fangmeier, Blair.​