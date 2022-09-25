High school and Husker greats Niles Paul and Dominique Kelley-Johnson among those inducted into Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Former Husker and NFL wide receiver Niles Paul dedicated his induction into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame to two special people in his life.

His aunt Grace and uncle Jimmy.

“I was a kid who came from the north side of Omaha. Jimmy kind of transcended generations of athletes. He was my first coach. He was my father's first coach, and his house was a safe space for us,’’ said Paul, the 2007 World-Herald boys athlete of the year from Omaha North. “If it wasn't for him, I truly believe that I wouldn't be in this position.”

Support systems were a transcendent theme Sunday for many of the 12 athletes who joined five coaches, an official and two contributors in this year's class. About 300 attended the 2 hour, 15 minute ceremony at Lincoln East.

“I've been very fortunate to love and be loved by so many people through athletics,’’ said former Omaha South, UNO and NFL lineman Chris Bober. "First, my whole life isn't athletics. I played football for 19 seasons and during that time I’ve had so many great people come into my life. So I’d like to give a little love to them.

“What I realized is I carry the burden of being the ambassador for all the people, especially my teammates and coaches, friends and family that supported me throughout my entire career and continue to support me in my life. I'm going to give a huge thanks for that.”

Former Lincoln Northeast and Husker basketball player Dominique Kelley-Johnson, the girls basketball coach at Lincoln High, said she was raised by her mother, “the most amazing single parent. She always made it happen and as I've become a mom, I'm not sure how she did that but she always found a way to get it done.

“And if I could have copied anybody’s speech it probably would have been Chris’, because I have been blessed and fortunate to be loved, and love a lot of people. I think the common trend here is for coaches, their athletes inspire them and for the athletes, you’ve been inspired by coaches. And I’ve been blessed to have some amazing coaches in my life.”

Sitting with her family were her high school coach Rich Olson and college coach Connie Yori. Olson, she said, “was one of the very first men in my life who I was able to trust and kind of connect with on a deeper level. Coach, you were more than my coach and it's a lot to articulate, but I'm super blessed that you were around.”

Former Omaha Burke, NU and NFL kicker Alex Henery provided a little levity.

“It’s a lot easier kicking in front of 90,000 people than just speaking to a few hundred,’’ he said.

Henery recalled that high school soccer coach Mike Bailey convinced his parents that he would never get hurt as a kicker.

“Luckily, I made it all the way through until I tackled by the guy for the (Dallas) Cowboys and broke my fingers,’’ Henery said. “So I almost made it.”

Also inducted were athletes Bruce Benedict of Millard, K.C. Cowgill of Grand Island Central Catholic, Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour of Beatrice, Amber (Hegge) Cunningham of Crofton, Michelle (Shoemaker) Meyer of Ansley, Fran (tenBensel) Benne of Arapahoe, Neil Unterseher of Lincoln High and Kristi Woodard of Bellevue West; coaches Darrel Hoffman of Beatrice, Arnie Johnson of Albion, Gaylen Kamrath of David City, Jody Rhodes of Paxton and Dan Sorge of Shickley, official Ann Schroeder of Lincoln and contributors Karen Hand of Lincoln and Buck Mahoney of Kearney.​