High school football championships won't be played at Memorial Stadium

In another development Friday involving the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, all youth sports in Lancaster County — including high schools — are suspended for three weeks through Dec. 6.

Ricketts on Friday announced new directed health measures based on the rate of hospital bed usage for COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday night, there were 905 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, Ricketts said.

Lancaster County’s no-sports action went a step further than the new DHMs from the governor.

High school activities can continue, Ricketts announced, but he mentioned the possibility of further restrictions should the state enter the red 25% category based on a 14-day rolling average of bed usage. At that threshold, youth extracurricular activities below the high school level — school and club teams — would be prohibited. Also, college sporting events would be restricted to staff and only immediate family members.

It will take only getting to the 20% threshold, the governor said, for attendance at high school sports events to be restricted to household members with 6 feet of separation.

Lancaster County’s bed usage hit 25% on Friday, it was announced.