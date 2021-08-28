High school football: Omaha Benson snaps 26-game losing streak with win over Bellevue East

Omaha Benson achieved a lot with its 7-0 home win Friday night over Bellevue East in the season opener for both Metro Conference teams.

The Bunnies snapped a 26-game losing streak. They hadn’t won since the 2017 season opener.

It was the first career win for coach Terrence Mackey in his fourth season. It was the school’s first win outside the Omaha Public Schools circuit since 2009 and its first shutout victory since August 2007.

Benson’s defense made Chris Swillie’s 15-yard touchdown and Koro Soe’s extra-point kick in the first quarter stand up for the win. Mackey said interceptions by Kayreese Dial, Kenreese Dial and freshman Anthony Liggins were game-changers.

Benson’s new defensive coordinator is ex-Husker Abdul Muhammad.

“I got the game ball and the defense got a game ball,’’ Mackey said. “Abdul got the kids in the right positions.

“We used to have the kids nobody else wanted. Now we have kids others want. We have a good freshman class and a good sophomore class that didn’t get to play last year. We want to get some respect back for the Green and White.”

Benson on Friday visits Omaha Northwest, which opened with a 21-14 win Thursday at Omaha Bryan.