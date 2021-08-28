High school football: Omaha Benson snaps 26-game losing streak with win over Bellevue East

Omaha Benson achieved a lot with its 7-0 home win Friday night over Bellevue East in the season opener for both Metro Conference teams.
The Bunnies snapped a 26-game losing streak. They hadn’t won since the 2017 season opener.
It was the first career win for coach Terrence Mackey in his fourth season. It was the school’s first win outside the Omaha Public Schools circuit since 2009 and its first shutout victory since August 2007.
Benson’s defense made Chris Swillie’s 15-yard touchdown and Koro Soe’s extra-point kick in the first quarter stand up for the win. Mackey said interceptions by Kayreese Dial, Kenreese Dial and freshman Anthony Liggins were game-changers.
Benson’s new defensive coordinator is ex-Husker Abdul Muhammad.
“I got the game ball and the defense got a game ball,’’ Mackey said. “Abdul got the kids in the right positions.
“We used to have the kids nobody else wanted. Now we have kids others want. We have a good freshman class and a good sophomore class that didn’t get to play last year. We want to get some respect back for the Green and White.”
Benson on Friday visits Omaha Northwest, which opened with a 21-14 win Thursday at Omaha Bryan.
Class A
Omaha Central 45, Columbus 28: J’Dyn Bullion ran for four touchdowns and Jaylen Davis two for the Eagles. Husker pledge Ernest Hausmann had five catches for 63 yards and a TD for the Discoverers.
Lincoln High 28, Lincoln North Star 26: The Links stopped North Star’s two-point try with 20 seconds left. Links senior Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw four touchdown passes of 37 yards or more. Zach Fredenburg threw two TD passes for North Star (1-1).
No. 5 Lincoln Southeast 29, Omaha North 19: Playing its first game since 2019, North shocked the Knights by converting two turnovers into scores for a 19-7 halftime lead. Southeast rallied with trick-play touchdown passes -- Max Buettenback to NU pledge Jake Appleget and Appleget to Will Barrett.
Gretna 21, Lincoln Southwest 13: The Dragons blocked a punt early in the second half for the go-ahead score.
North Platte 42, Class B No. 1 Aurora 14: Vince Genatone’s three touchdowns paced the Bulldogs, who held last year’s Class B runner-up scoreless in the second half.
Norfolk 34, Omaha South 6: Payson Owen ran for 155 yards and scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter and quarterback Kaden Ternus tacked on two third-quarter scores for the Panthers. Dylan Sheard ran for 75 yards and a touchdown for South.
Papillion-La Vista 28, Papio South 26: Nick Chanez threw second-half touchdown passes to Payton Prestito, Luke Lindenmeyer, Lane McMillan and Jayson Bottorff after the Monarchs trailed 20-0 at halftime. They broke up a two-point try after the Titans scored late on Brady Fitzpatrick’s 27-yard pass to Jaden Quelette 27-yard TD reception!
Class B
No. 2 Omaha Skutt 44, Omaha Roncalli 17: Six players scored touchdowns for the SkyHawks, who overcame three red-zone fumbles. Wyatt Archer ran for 146 yards and a score. Roncalli’s Austin Schwarz threw for 207 yards and two TDs.
No. 3 Elkhorn 20, No. 7 Norris 18: Cole Houck’s short field goal with 53 seconds left completed a 14-play, 89-yard drive after Norris had gone ahead on Cooper Hausmann’s second touchdown pass of the final quarter.
No. 4 Plattsmouth 28, Blair 7: The Blue Devils forced five turnovers and a blocked punt. After Nate Kramer had a 37-yard touchdown run on fourth down, Christian Meneses sandwiched touchdowns around an Owen Prince pick-six.
No. 6 Bennington 45, No. 8 Grand Island Northwest 28: Dylan Mostek ran for 350 yards and five long-distance touchdowns. The Vikings’ Sam Hartman ran for two scores and threw for 218 yards,
Beatrice 47, Ralston 21: Deegan Nelson rushed for 112 yards and two scores for the Orangmen. Torrance Keehn added another 100 yards as the Orangemen outscored Ralston 33-0 after halftime. Elliot Jurgens started the second half with a 97-yard kickoff return,
Omaha Gross 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: An 18-yard run by Charlie Paladino and a 29-yard scoring pass from Henry Teunissen to Westin Miller-Ayivi in the second quarter broke open the game.
Gering 14, Torrington, Wyoming, 9: Tanner Gartner rushed for 164 yards and the Bulldogs’ two touchdowns.
Mitchell 42, Alliance 12: Hayden Umble had four touchdowns for the Tigers. The game was stopped twice for lightning.
Scottsbluff 7, Fort Morgan, Colorado, 7, suspended: Fort Morgan is expected to return Monday to finish the game that was halted at halftime by lightning. The teams waited two hours before it was decided to postpone the finish.
Seward 38, Lexington 0: Gavin Sukup threw for four touchdowns and ran for one.
York 28, Crete 27, OT: After a two-hour lightning delay, Ryan Seevers scored for York in the overtime and the Dukes’ Garrett Ivy broke up a pass on Crete’s two-point try after Isaac Kracl scored for the Cardinals.
Class C-1
Platteview 35, Falls City 14: Jared Kuhl threw for three touchdowns and ran for one.
Douglas County West 20, Louisville 7: The Falcons matched last-year’s win total.
Fort Calhoun 20, North Bend 6: Zane Schwarz caught two Ty Hallberg passes for touchdowns for the Pioneers, whose first win last year didn’t come until their sixth game.
Arlington 28, West Point-Beemer 22: Logan Kaup threw three touchdown passes in a 28-point Eagle first half, then they held on for the win.
Class C-2
No. 1 Fremont Bergan 35, No. 6 Yutan 7: Wyoming pledge Koa McIntyre had a pick-six among his four touchdowns and Gavin Logemann had a 90-yard kickoff return.
No. 4 David City Aquinas 27, Wahoo Neumann 0: Michael Andel scored three times.
Eight Man
Elmwood-Murdock 74, Mead 50: Cade Hosier ran for 362 yards on 20 carries and scored four times.
Weeping Water 44, Freeman 38: Sayler Rhodes scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Hunter Mortimer.