Improvements at Burke Stadium, first proposed in 2015, are likely to start after next month’s state track meet.

The OPS board of education approved a funding agreement Monday with the OPS Foundation for the updates. The first stage includes new restrooms for the east and west sides of the 6,500-seat stadium.

Already underway, paid for by foundation funds, is installation of a new videoboard of comparable size to the previous one at the stadium’s north end. The old board, obtained from Rosenblatt Stadium, has not fully worked since the end of the 2019 football season.

Holland Basham Architects is the project designer and Lueder Construction the builder for the approved updates. Agenda documents did not specify a timeline or projected cost.

Prep golfer shoots 68

Seven birdies carried Omaha Creighton Prep junior Kingston Solomon to a career-best 4-under 68 and a one-stroke win Monday at his school’s invitational at Champions Run.

Solomon was at 4 under after 10 holes before back-to-back bogeys. He came back with a birdie and then birdied the par-5 17th to get back to 4 under.

Freshman teammate Tommy Kelley bogeyed the 18th hole to fall one stroke out of a playoff. Also with a 3-under 69 was Omaha Westside junior Jackson Benge.

Prep shot a 6-under 282, four strokes better than the 286 by Westside. The Junior Jays’ other scores were 72 by Teddy Peterson, 73 by Zac McCormack and 75 by Connor Steichen.

The top 10 finishers all were at par or better.

Team scores: Omaha Creighton Prep 282, Omaha Westside 286, Lincoln Southeast 294, Millard North 302, Gretna 302, Prep White 305, Millard West 309, Lincoln Pius X 329, Norfolk 331, Millard South 332, Prep Black 332, Papillion-La Vista 337, Grand Island 344, Omaha Gross 354, Bellevue West 385, Omaha Burke 387, Ralston 454.

Individual leaders: Kingston Solomon, OCP, 68. Tommy Kelley, OCP, 69. Jackson Benge, OW, 69. Sam Vocelka, MN, 70. Jacob Dowd, G, 70. Thomas Bryson, LSE, 70. Christopher Whittle, OW, 71. Porter Topp, OW, 71. Teddy Peterson, OCP, 72. Beau Petersen, G, 72.