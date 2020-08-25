High school notes: Check out the limitations for fans at fall sports events

Check out the limitations for fans at fall sports events:
CLASS A
Metro Conference (Bellevue, Millard and Papillion-La Vista schools plus Omaha Westside, Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South and Gretna): Limit of four family members per participant, home and visiting teams. Masks required.
Lincoln Public Schools: Limit of four family members per participant, home and visiting teams. Masks required.
Columbus: Limit of four family members per participant, home and visiting teams. Masks required.
Fremont: Limit of four family members per participant, home and visiting teams, for football. In volleyball, attendance limited to 50% capacity with participant families given priority admittance. for both sports. Masks required
Grand Island: Limit of four family members per participant, home team only. No visiting team spectators. Masks required.
Kearney: Masks required. Football, all fans on home side will have temperatures checked before entering. Limit of four immediate family members per participant. No student section. Volleyball, all fans will have temperature checks before entering. Limit of four immediate family members per participant. No student section.
Lincoln Pius X: For football only, limits on family members determined by number of participants and with the capacity determined by seating 3 feet apart. Home student section on the track, marked for social distancing. Visitors limited to four family members per participant, determined by a list provided by the visiting school. Masks required.
Norfolk: Limit of four family members per participant, home and visiting teams. Masks required.
North Platte: Based on local risk dial, currently on orange (mask required, limit on family members).
CLASS B
Eastern Midlands Conference (Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris, Waverly): Immediate family members (parents and siblings) of each participant and essential personnel for all activities and all levels. A spectator waiver and release document for each immediate family required in advance. No bands. No student sections. Masks required.
River Cities Conference (Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Skutt, South Sioux City): Football and volleyball will limit attendance to immediate household family members. No student sections. Masks required.
Aurora: For football, 75% capacity, masks recommended, student sections allowed. For volleyball: 50% capacity, masks recommended, student sections allowed.
Gering: 75% capacity for football (masks encouraged), 50% for volleyball (masks required).
Grand Island Northwest: 75% capacity for football and volleyball. Limited home student section allowed.
Hastings: For football, limits set by local health directives. Priority to participants’ family members. Limited home student section allowed. Face coverings required when not in family group or unable to social distance. “If capacity has not been reached after calculating priority requests, tickets will be sold to the general public on a first come/first serve basis. This number will be communicated at 1 p.m. on game day on the Hastings Tiger Twitter and Facebook pages. For volleyball, 50% capacity. Face coverings required.
Scottsbluff: 75% capacity for football (masks encouraged), 50% for volleyball (masks required)
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington: 75% capacity for football (masks encouraged but not required), 50% for volleyball (masks strongly encouraged)
Fort Calhoun: For football, bleachers limited to every other row to promote social distancing. Masks required for restrooms and concession stand lines, but in the bleachers with social distancing they are “highly recommended.” For volleyball: Masks required. Bleachers limited to every other row and families are asked to sit together. No concession stand.
Wahoo: For football, 75% capacity, Wahoo students must wear masks and mask use encouraged, not required, for others. For volleyball, 50% capacity, every other bleacher row available, Wahoo students must wear masks and mask use encouraged, not required, for others.
For schools not listed, contact them directly.
More on fan limitations
While most Class A schools are limiting attendance for football and volleyball games to four family members, the restrictions are more relaxed at some smaller schools and those outside the state’s two metropolitan areas.
Among those opening football fields to 75% capacity and gyms to 50% are Arlington, Aurora, Gering, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff and Wahoo. Hastings will set limits based on its local health directives and could sell tickets to the general public on Fridays.
Grand Island High currently is not allowing visiting fans to attend any of its fall contests, even those at its newly renovated Memorial Stadium.
Some parochial schools that normally rent public-school stadiums have been forced into other arrangements. Omaha Creighton Prep, which has been at Burke Stadium, is using rival Omaha Westside’s Phelps Field for the first three of its scheduled four home games. Omaha Gross, which has been at Bryan Stadium, is playing on its unlighted field with 4:30 kickoffs in September and 4 o’clock starts in October. Grand Island Central Catholic also must use its practice field after not allowed to be at the Grand Island stadium.
New coaches
At least 33 schools have new football coaches, but only one job in Class A and one job in Class B turned over.
At Class A Fremont, Lee Jennings was promoted after Seth McClain became a school administrator. At Class B Bennington, Kameron Lenhart was promoted after Greg Bohn retired.
Another notable retirement was at Chase County, where Dan Lenners stepped down after 18 years as coach and 40 at the school. Nathan Gaswick was promoted as his replacement
Ainsworth, Jessi Owen; Arlington, Colter Mattson; Axtell, Ryan Ambrose; Bennington, Kameron Lenhart; Broken Bow, Carlie Wells; Centura, Bart Cron; Chase County, Nathan Gaswick; Elkhorn North, Sam Stanley; Hi-Line, Ben Spiegel; Fillmore Central, Gabe Eberhardt; Fort Calhoun, Adolph Shepardson; Fremont, Lee Jennings; Fullerton, Brandon Siegel; Garden County, Chad Dormann; Gering, Danny O'Boyle; Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Brent Penny; Holdrege, Jacob McLain; Hyannis, Dan Schroer; Lourdes Central Catholic, Jon Borer; Meridian, John Adam; Morrill, Schyler Ferguson; Nebraska Lutheran, Chris Beagle; Niobrara/Verdigre, Matthew Quick; Omaha Concordia, Jim Kunau; Osmond, Cory Lenton; Overton, Marcus Harvey; Perkins County, Tanner Collins; Shelby-Rising City, Zach Kubik; Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Josh Rohde; Superior, Paul Heusinkvelt; Walthill, Jason Frahm; Wahoo Neumann, Richard Evans; Wilcox-Hildreth, Cody Whipkey.
New turf
Ralston’s Nelson Stadium has gotten re-turfed, with the first football game on it Friday night when the Rams host Beatrice.
The new Elkhorn North campus also has a turf field where the Wolves will play soccer and lower-level football games.
Heartland Hoops
All eight matchups are set for the Feb. 13 Heartland Hoops Classic boys basketball showcase in Grand Island.
The headliner games are at night. State champion Bellevue West plays Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita and Class A runner-up Millard North tangles with longtime national power Oak Hill Academy.
Two more Class A teams have games. Lincoln Pius X meets Grand Island Central Catholic and Grand Island plays Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Tickets tentatively go on sale Dec. 1. General admission tickets will be $16 for adults, $10 for students, and good for all games. Some premium seats at courtside also will be sold.
8:30 a.m.: Mullen vs. Loomis. 10:10 a.m.: Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul. 11:50 a.m.: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Grand Island Northwest. 1:30 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. Grand Island. 3:15 p.m.: BRLD vs. Auburn. 5 p.m.: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Lincoln Pius X. 6:45 p.m. Sunrise Christian (Kansas) vs. Bellevue West. 8:30 p.m.: Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Millard North.
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
