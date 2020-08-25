High school notes: Check out the limitations for fans at fall sports events

Wahoo: For football, 75% capacity, Wahoo students must wear masks and mask use encouraged, not required, for others. For volleyball, 50% capacity, every other bleacher row available, Wahoo students must wear masks and mask use encouraged, not required, for others.

For schools not listed, contact them directly.

More on fan limitations

While most Class A schools are limiting attendance for football and volleyball games to four family members, the restrictions are more relaxed at some smaller schools and those outside the state’s two metropolitan areas.

Among those opening football fields to 75% capacity and gyms to 50% are Arlington, Aurora, Gering, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff and Wahoo. Hastings will set limits based on its local health directives and could sell tickets to the general public on Fridays.

Grand Island High currently is not allowing visiting fans to attend any of its fall contests, even those at its newly renovated Memorial Stadium.