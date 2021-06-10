High school notes: Drew Christo, Lindsay Krause named scholar-athletes of the year

Spring-sports scholar athletes are Corbin Hawkins of Millard West, Joseph Craig of Omaha Central and Christo for baseball; Mia Suter of Omaha Marian, Madison Smith of Omaha Duchesne and Sarah Weber of Gretna for girls soccer, Cole Lammel of Millard South, Chance Hergott of Papillion-La Vista South and Zach Weis of Omaha Skutt for boys soccer; Abraham Hoskins of Central and Dominic Melrose of Skutt for boys track; Lindsay Adams of Millard West, Brooke Dumont of Papillion-La Vista and Lauren Harris of Marian for girls track; Colton Stock of Gretna for boys golf and Meena Satpathy of Duchesne and Mary Faulk of Millard North for girls tennis.