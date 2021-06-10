High school notes: Drew Christo, Lindsay Krause named scholar-athletes of the year

Drew Christo of Elkhorn and Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt are the Greater Omaha Sports Committee’s high school scholar-athletes of the year.
Christo also was one of the spring-sports honorees for baseball. Krause previously was honored for volleyball.
Spring-sports scholar athletes are Corbin Hawkins of Millard West, Joseph Craig of Omaha Central and Christo for baseball; Mia Suter of Omaha Marian, Madison Smith of Omaha Duchesne and Sarah Weber of Gretna for girls soccer, Cole Lammel of Millard South, Chance Hergott of Papillion-La Vista South and Zach Weis of Omaha Skutt for boys soccer; Abraham Hoskins of Central and Dominic Melrose of Skutt for boys track; Lindsay Adams of Millard West, Brooke Dumont of Papillion-La Vista and Lauren Harris of Marian for girls track; Colton Stock of Gretna for boys golf and Meena Satpathy of Duchesne and Mary Faulk of Millard North for girls tennis.
NCA all-state teams
The Nebraska Coaches Association has named its all-staters in girls tennis and boys golf.
Class A girls tennis: First team: Clare Plachy, Lincoln Pius X (captain); Mary Faulk, Millard North; Camilla Ibrahimova, Caroline Miller, Allyson Keitges, Lincoln Southeast; Elsa Jurrens, Omaha Marian; Lincoln Southeast. Second team: Cecilia Ulrich, Pius X; Elly Johnsen, Kristina Le, Lincoln East; Riya Kannapareddy, Millard North; Ella Ford, Meg Hove, Lincoln Southwest; Elizabeth Nelson, Elkhorn South
Class B girls tennis: First team: Meena Satpathy (captain), Ina Satpathy, Paulina Gilgenast, Omaha Duchesne; Crystal Craft, Madeline Starr, Norris; Ashlyn Kucera, Grand Island Central Catholic. Second team: Abigail Brewster, Bridget Duffy, Duchesne; Joslyn Hammond, McCook; Georgia Havel, Isabel Havel, Norris; Kristen Whaley, Gering.
Boys golf: All-class: Jake Boor, Zac McCormack, Teddy Peterson, Luke Strako, Omaha Creighton Prep; Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Isaac Heimes, Norfolk; Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside; Charles Hoiberg, Jason Kolbas, Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X; Marcus Holling, Grand Island; Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger; Will Topolski, Lincoln East; Brendon Walker, Mullen; Ty Wehrs, Seward. Additional Class B: Cullen Buscher, Bennington; Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael; Noah Miller, Omaha Gross. Additional Class C: Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus; Jaylin Jakub, David City Aquinas; Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central; Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull. Additional Class D: Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton; Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford; Connor Hasenauer, Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Jack Lubischer, Humphrey St. Francis.
Coaches’ All-Metro
Metro Conference boys golf coaches selected their all-league teams recently.
First team: Christopher Atkinson, Colton Stock, Jackson Benge, Gretna; Jake Boor, Creighton Prep; Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South. Second team: Nolan Johnson, Beau Petersen, Gretna; Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside; Jack Musil, Elkhorn South; Teddy Peterson, Prep.
NE Football Classic
News Channel Nebraska (Cox 116) will telecast the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic at noon Saturday from Norfolk’s Memorial Field.
Steve Neptune of West Holt and Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur have been named head coaches.