Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside, Allison Marshall and Michael Stukenholtz of Gretna, Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South and Maddia Groff of Omaha Marian are the state’s final Gatorade athletes of the year honorees for the 2022-23 school year.

Davies won four individual golds at the girls track state meet and is among the top five all-time in the 100, 200 and high jump. Her fourth event was the triple jump. A preferred walk-on commit at Texas, which she will attend on a music scholarship, Davies was No. 20 in the nation in the long jump (19-9¾). She’s the first from Westside to be honored by Gatorade in girls track.

Marshall is a two-time Gatorade pick in girls soccer. The All-Nebraska captain had 21 goals and seven assists in her junior season for the three-time state champion Dragons. She is committed to Kansas State.

Stukenholtz, also a junior, took the Dragons to the Class A boys soccer state final by tallying 18 goals and 14 assists in an All-Nebraska campaign. He has committed to Omaha.

Fredrick, a South Dakota State signee, was ninth nationally in the boys discus with a best of 199-7. He was the gold medalist at state with a 195-2 and was among the state’s best shot putters.

Groff, headed to play softball at Southern Illinois, was 28-1 last fall pitching for Marian as the Crusaders went 33-2. The All-Nebraska captain scored the winning run in the 4-3 win over Gretna in the title game.

Dotzler earns grant

All Gatorade state players of the year are enabled to designate $1,000 from the company’s Play It Forward campaign for a local or national youth sports organization.

Creighton freshman-to-be Josiah Dotzler from Bellevue West, the state’s boys basketball selection, received it. And then he garnered another $10,000 in a Gatorade Spotlight Grant for Abide, the North Omaha community non-profit operated by his parents, Ron and Twany Dotzler.

The Spotlight Grants, one nationally in each of the 12 sports Gatorade selects players of the year, require state winners to submit short videos explaining why their selected organizations deserve additional support.

Coaches awards

Kevin Scheef of Wahoo will receive the Ed Johnson Award for outstanding achievement in boys basketball from the Nebraska Coaches Association at its annual awards banquet July 23 in Lincoln.

Darcy White of Exeter-Milligan will be presented the Phyllis Rice Honnor Award for volleyball, Bill Carlin of Adams Central the Skip Palrang Award for football, Tim Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic the Ken Cook Award for girls basketball.

Ken Adkisson of Waverly has been chosen for the Binnie and Dutch Award for track; Todd Nott of Plattsmouth for the George O’Boyle Award for cross country, Dan Davenport of Lincoln Northeast for the Guy Mytty Award for wrestling and Mike Brown of Mullen the Swede and Del Award for golf.

Co-recipients of the Jim Farrand Assistant Coach of the Year Award are Tony Weinandt of Elkhorn North, Allison Snodgrass of York and Joydene McCarville of Sidney. Dale and Sue Wilcoxson of Fremont have been selected for the Friends of High School Sports Award, Toni Fowler of Adams Central for the Doyle Denney Heart of a Coach Award and Taylor Siebert of Striv and Mike Sautter of Hurrdat Sports for Media Person of the Year Awards.

NCA coaches of the year: Jim Clarkson, Clarkson/Leigh, football; Denae Buss, Hartington Cedar Catholic, volleyball; Jacob Mohs, Ashland-Greenwood, boys basketball; Ann Prince, Elkhorn North, girls basketball; Mychal Lanik, Lincoln East, baseball; Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian, softball; Chace Hutchison, Gretna, soccer; Tony Neels, Gothenburg, boys cross country; Courtney Maas, Wayne, girls cross country; Ed Schaaf, Broken Bow, wrestling; Luke Ericson, Osceola, girls track; Carl Zuege, Chase County, boys track; Matt Wiemers, McCook, tennis; Dan Malleck, York, golf; B.J. Christiansen, Marian, swimming/diving; Mary Reimers, Lexington, bowling; Andrea Feltz, Millard North, dance; Stefani Lane, Millard West, cheer.

NCA service awards: 50 years, Roger Wright, Omaha Marian. 45 years, Mike Brown, Mullen, Tom Schoenfelder, Southern Valley; Jeff Stern, Grand Island; Jack Tarr, Malcolm; Larry Johnson, Omaha. 40 years, Mike Sunderman, Norfolk. 35 years, Mar Hagerman, Norris; Joel Hovorka, Lincoln East; Alan Pokorny, Bennington; Jerry Rempe, Southern; Rod Ruybalid, Schuyler; Jeff Tomlin, Grand Island. 25 years, Thomas Harrington, Madison; Dave Hepner, Norfolk; Ryan Hogue, Kearney; Terri Hogue, Falls City; Heidi Manion, Alliance; Chad Schumacher, Plainview; Matt Swartzendruber, Sandy Creek; Chris Thoms, Columbus Lakeview.

Ross to coach Links

Richie Ross has been named Lincoln High’s boys basketball coach. The 2000 World-Herald boys athlete of the year will be the first Black varsity head coach in the sport in the Lincoln Public Schools.

Ross played at South Dakota and graduated from UNK, where he is in the Lopers’ athletic hall of fame. He has been at Lincoln High the past nine years as an assistant and freshman coach for previous coach Dan Noble while teaching at Lincoln East.

“Coach Ross utilizes both empathy and high expectations to build trust and rapport with Lincoln High student-athletes. He is passionate about the role athletics has in high school education and emphasizes the value of hard work on the court and in the classroom,” Lincoln High Athletic Director Pat Gatzemeyer said in a statement.

Mustangs hire Hlavac

Millard West assistant Bob Hlavac will take over as the baseball coach at Millard North.

He’ll replace longtime Mustangs’ coach Dave Cork, who will step down following this summer’s American Legion season. Cork, who guided the program for 22 years, posted career varsity victory No. 400 this past spring.

Hlavac helped the Wildcats go 32-7 this season and finish as the Class A runners-up.

NFF honors Flores

Two-time All-Nebraska quarterback Zane Flores of Gretna, now a freshman at Oklahoma State, is among the 79 members of the 2023 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Team of Distinction. Each NFF chapter nationally had one selection.

Flores had a 3.97 cumulative grade point average, was a member of National Honor Society and was academic all-state. He was the state’s Gatorade player of the year.

Monarchs support coach

A fund-raiser is close to meeting its $30,000 goal to help defray medical expenses for Papillion-La Vista girls cross country and track coach Shawn Gray.

Early in the track season, Gray received a diagnosis of Stage 4 prostate cancer. He and his wife, Julie, who teaches in Millard, are parents of three children, all under the age of 8.

Papillion-La Vista will host a benefit run at Walnut Creek on Aug. 5, with races being a one-mile walk, 3K and 5K.

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson and the World-Herald News Service contributed to this report.​

