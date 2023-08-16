Five Omaha Public Schools football teams are among the 43 in the state who have new coaches.

Four of the five were triggered by moves between schools. Terrance Mackey went from Benson to Central, with Elliott Zadow taking over the Bunnies. James Patterson went from South to Burke, with D’Juan Johnson his replacement with the Packers.

Jason Fuller is Omaha Northwest’s next coach.

A noteworthy transition is with Class C-1 returning champion Pierce. School principal Mark Brahmer gave up his coaching duties so he can attend his son Ben’s games at Iowa State. Darin Suckstorf, a 1999 Pierce grad, comes home to succeed Brahmer after coaching at Norfolk Lutheran.

Full list of new coaches

Class A: Lincoln Southwest, Grant Traynowicz; Omaha Benson, Elliott Zadow; Omaha Burke, James Patterson; Omaha Central, Terrance Mackey; Omaha Northwest, Jason Fuller; Omaha South, D’Juan Johnson.

Class B: Gretna East, Justin Haberman; Lexington, Jake Harvey.

Class C-1: Adams Central, Josh Lewis; Alliance, Tristin Stein; Chadron, Michael Sandstrom; Fort Calhoun, Zach Byrd; Pierce, Darin Suckstorf; St. Paul, Cody Wheeler; Schuyler, Nick Wilcox; Syracuse, Joe Pavlik.

Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic, Jeff Ashby; Lincoln Lutheran, Sean Wieting; Tekamah-Herman, Brandon Jansen; Wood River, Austin Ruskamp.

Eight Man-1: Arcadia/Loup City, Ramsey Hunt; Cedar Bluffs, Kiefer Kotrous; Conestoga, Troy Quick; Hartington-Newcastle, Rusty Fuller; Lyons-Decatur, Ryan Miller; Norfolk Lutheran Northeast, Justin Jordan/Mitch Hyde; Palmyra, Bob Fuller; Perkins County, Brendan Geier; Pleasanton, Casey Loomis; Southern, Shane Saathoff; Sutherland: Matt Mortimer; Thayer Central, Mitchell Shepherd; West Point Guardian Angels, Matt Schlaebitz.

Eight Man-2: Bertrand, Trey Stutheit; Elm Creek, Blake Schwarz; Medicine Valley, Wyatt Heikkinen; Sandhills/Thedford, Tyson Cox; Silver Lake, Connor Brown.

Six Man: Banner County, Tod Wenger; Creek Valley, Desmond Doles; Hay Springs, Trevor Ginkins; St. Edward, Michael Roscoe; Wilcox-Hildreth, Luke Glenn.

Regional events coming

The Platte River Rumble in cross country and the Kaiti Williams Memorial Invitational in softball will be two of the largest fall-sports meets ever held in the Omaha area and are attracting regional interest.

The Omaha Sports Commission already has more than 70 schools from the Midwest registered for the Sept. 9 Rumble at Mahoney State Park.

“We expected good interest from area schools for the Platte River Rumble but having more than 2,400 runners is beyond our wildest expectations,” OSC Executive Director Lindsay Toussant-Brown said. “We expect as many as 4,000 spectators at the park as well, making this a really great day for the area.

“The hills and valleys that make Mahoney State Park so beautiful also lays out perfectly for a cross country course. We intend to make the Platte River Rumble a yearly event for middle and high schools, as well as the college division.”

There will be aces for boys and girls large schools, small schools and middle schools, plus boys and girls open races.

The sports commission will hold its second annual college meet at Mahoney on Oct. 13.

Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North will host the Williams Invitational, which has seven of its 24 teams from Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado, on Sept. 1 and 2 at Papillion Landing.

In its field are Blair, Blue Springs (Missouri) South, Columbia (Missouri) Rock Bridge, Elkhorn South, Grand Island, Gretna, Gretna East, Highlands Ranch (Colorado) Valor Christian, Jefferson City (Missouri) Helias, Liberty (Missouri), Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Burke, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, Omaha Westview, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South, Parker (Colorado) Legend and Silo (Oklahoma).

Jay Muma, 85

Jay Muma, who coached Schuyler’s “Jolly Green Giants” Class B boys basketball state championship team in 1968, died Aug. 9.

He was 85. A memorial service will be at a later time.

A native of Lincoln who grew up in Chadron and was a basketball all-stater on the 1955 Class C championship team, Muma played freshman basketball at Mississippi Southern and finished his college career at Chadron State.

He coached three years at Stuart and three at Howells before being at Schuyler from 1966 to 1974. After three years coaching Platte Community College in Columbus, he entered school administration and was high school principal at Onawa in Iowa and Lexington, Stapleton, Red Cloud and Bassett in Nebraska before retirement in 2000.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce; children Lenny, of Naples, Florida; Mitch, of Lexington; Becky Lemon, of Omaha; Chad, of Hickman; and KayCee Neil, of Lincoln; and siblings Georgia Vondra, Richard Muma and Mary Ann Spearman.

Stadium celebration

The leadup to Friday night’s Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northwest football game will be "Union Bank Stadium’s First Birthday Bash.” The on-field presentation is set for 6:45 p.m., 15 minutes before kickoff.

UBT Stadium never had a dedication ceremony last year. Construction was ongoing during football season.

Heartland Hoops Holiday

The revival of the Grand Island-Hastings series will be part of the fourth annual 2023 Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic on Dec. 16 at Hastings College.

The six-game lineup begins with Shelton vs. Osceola at 11:15 a.m., followed by Elkhorn North-Hastings St. Cecilia at 1 p.m., Cross County-Adams Central at 2:45, Grand Island Central Catholic-Central City at 4:30, Grand Island-Hastings at 6:15 and Omaha Roncalli vs. Doniphan-Trumbull at 8.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2023: Chart toppers 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis