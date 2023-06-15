Former Papillion-La Vista South principal Jeff Johnson is joining the Nebraska School Activities Association as interim associate director.

Johnson fills the staff position opened by Executive Director Jay Bellar’s retirement on June 30. Current associate director Jennifer Schwartz in December was named interim executive director.

Colton Wierzbicki also will join the staff as an assistant director. He has been the director of admissions at Omaha Roncalli. He replaces Dan Masters, who is returning to school administration as athletic director at Lincoln Lutheran.

Since taking early retirement from the Papillion-La Vista School District, Johnson has been interim athletic director at Doane University and athletic director at College of St. Mary.

New Shrine Bowl director

Jon Cerny, the Bancroft-Rosalie superintendent and the school’s former football coach, is the next executive director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Cerny follows Dave MacDonald, who retired after 10 years in the position. Cerny is a NSAA board member.

Eight-man all-stars

AJ Burki of Wisner-Pilger and Ron Beacom of Neligh-Oakdale are the head coaches for Saturday’s Sertoma Eight Man all-star football game. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Hastings College.

East: Vance Smith, Sutton; Merrick Maltsberger, Heartland; Trevor Bolton, Cross County; Guner Mumford, Thayer Central; Daven Whitley, Lyons-Decatur; Aandy Dominguez, Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Kolby Casey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Ian Kuchar, Bloomfield; Jaxson Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John; August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger; Drew Beeson, Clarkson/Leigh; Easton Weber, BDS; Ethan Essary, Weeping Water; Jason Clausen, Stanton; Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock; Tanner Frahm, Plainview; Carter Ruse, Freeman; Hunter Pope, Palmyra; Nic Parriott, Johnson-Brock; Braxton Volk, Pender; Alex Vinson, Osmond. Coaches: AJ Burki, Brad Cornell, Wisner-Pilger; David Stoddard, Stanton; Kyle Schmidt, Plainview

West: Zandar Wolf, Central Valley; Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson; Clayton Meyer, Loomis; Kason Loomis, Bridgeport; Thomas Psota, Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna; Isaiah Bullis, Hi-Line; Dylan Bahe, Arapahoe; Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; Myles Boggs, Bertrand; Kaden Haake, Sandhills-Thedford; Slate Micheel, Twin Loup; Keegan Schuler, Trent Kisker, Hitchcock County; Isaac Welch, Mullen; Hayden Griffith, Arcadia/Loup City; Corbin Horner, Dundy County-Stratton; Kohan Grindle, Cambridge; Coy Johnston, Sandhills Valley; Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna; Sam Scholz, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Carson Bloom, Riverside. Coaches: Ron Beacom, Neligh-Oakdale; Dexter Hanzel, Dan Bolling, Ravenna; Mike Spargo, Dundy County-Stratton

West Nebraska stars

McCook quarterback Adam Dugger and Conner Wells from Broken Bow were the offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, as their East team beat the West 35-7 in the 45th West Nebraska all-star football game at Scottsbluff. Kickoff for the June 10 game was moved up eight hours because of the forecast for thunderstorms.

In the volleyball match, Emily Cornwell from Gothenburg was the MVP for the winning East team in the five-set match. Tamika Eastman from Sioux County was the West team MVP.

All-star wrestling dual

Led by the girls winning seven of eight matches, the Blue team defeated the Reds 40-21 in June 10’s Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star dual.

Five of the seven girls wins were on pins by Lexington’s Kalli Sutton, Seward’s Amy Sistek, Omaha Skutt’s Nella Dolan, Amherst’s Reagan Galloway and Pierce’s Jaycee Bruns.

Blue 40, Red 21: Aaron Ohnoutka (Wahoo Neumann), Red, dec. Trev Arlt (Yutan), 3-2 TB-1; Kalli Sutton (Lexington), Blue, pinned Isabelle Skrdla (Pierce); Yoan Camejo (Blair), Blue, dec. Tie Hollandsworth (Raymond Central), 10-3; Kyler Mosel (Plainview), Blue, dec. Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw), 7-6; Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna), Red, pinned Matthew Johnson (Kimball); Amy Sistek (Seward), Blue, pinned Melissa De La Torres (South Sioux City); Thomas Psota (Ravenna), Blue, pinned Quade Peterson (St. Paul); Nella Dolan (Skutt), Blue, pinned Haylee Miller (Pierce); Tristan Smith (Elkhorn Valley), Blue, dec. James McGinnis (Kimball), 7-6; Afftyn Stusse (Battle Creek), Blue, dec. Frankie Welsh (Lexington), 8-5; Landon Weidner (Hastings), Red, pinned Barret Brandt (Syracuse); Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun), Blue, def. Kaleb Baker (St. Paul), 15-2; Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun), Red, dec. Braiden Kort (Hastings), 4-2; Devin Whitley, (Lyons-Decatur), Red, pinned Ashton Hawkins (Axtell); Jeffery Forsen (Mullen), Red, pinned Hugo Sanchez (Madison); Taylor Weber (Sandhills/Thedford), Blue, def. Sandra Gutierrez (Grand Island), 10-0; Reagan Galloway (Amherst), Blue, pinned Yohaly Quinones (South Sioux City); Adams Ohnoutka (Neumann), Blue, dec. Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central), 5-4; Cameron Schultz (Raymond Central), Blue, dec. Blake Bolling (Pierce), 5-4; Dylan Busch (Norfolk), Red, dec. Cade Lierman (Neumann), 7-1; Kael Lauridsen (Bennington), Blue, pinned Aaron Ohnoutka; Jaycee Bruns (Wayne), Blue, pinned Isabella Skrdla (Pierce); Sean Stara (Elkhorn), Blue, dec. Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview), 2-1; Westin Sherlock (Lincoln East), Red, dec. AJ Parrish (Bennington), 3-0; Makenna Schramm (Fairbury), Red, dec. Claire Paasch (West Point-Beemer), 7-3; Caden Eggleston (Beatrice), Blue, dec. Jayden Coulter (Pierce), 6-3.​