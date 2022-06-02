High school notes: Gage Stenger and Ava LeGrand to be honored by Greater Omaha Sports Committee

Gage Stenger of Millard South and Ava LeGrand from Papillion-La Vista South will be honored Tuesday as the Greater Omaha Sports Committee’s 40th annual Outstanding Scholar Athletes of the Year.

Stenger, who played football and basketball for the Patriots, signed with Nebraska. LeGrand, a volleyball player, signed with Kansas State.

Also to be honored at the luncheon are spring sports scholar-athletes Mason Koch of Millard West, Brandon Lundquist of Millard North and Ben Ayala of Elkhorn for baseball; Emma Prososki of Omaha Marian, Avynne Cornett of Bennington, Paige Bracker of Council Bluffs Lincoln and Mac Weaver of Millard South for soccer; Noble Rasmussen of Millard North, Sadie Millard of Millard West and Lilee Kaasch of Millard South for track and field; Jordan Greenwood of Council Bluffs Lewis Central for boys golf and Sydney Schroeder of Marian for girls tennis.

Myers opts for K-State

Lincoln Southwest All-Nebraska first-team selection Shaylee Myers has flipped her volleyball commitment from Fresno State to Kansas State.

She made the announcement recently on Twitter. The 6-foot outside hitter was a four-year starter for the Silver Hawks, who finished 30-5 this season. She had almost 500 kills as a senior to become Southwest's career leader with 1,536.

Six-man all-stars

Nebraska will try to make it three straight wins against Wyoming in Friday’s Battle for the Border six-man football game at 7 p.m. MDT at Chadron State College.

The series is tied 5-5 after Nebraska 48-14 win in 2021.​

Nebraska roster: Jared Anton, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix; Peyton Sterkel, Tucker Ravenscroft, Gage Davis, Cody-Kilgore; Jake Harrison, Franklin; Daniel Diessner, Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy; Brock Karr, Silver Lake; Chase Wilkinson, Gage Rhodes, McCool Junction; Bryce Hanna, Edward Daly, Arthur County; Carson McCleary, Red Cloud; Andrew Richardson, Tanner McDonald, Sterling; Mike Sanderson, Sioux County.

Feekin benefit

A fund-raising dinner for the cancer treatment needed by Gretna boys basketball coach Brad Feekin will be June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gretna. Tables of eight are $600. Contact Erik Wilcoxson at 402-660-3888.

