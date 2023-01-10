High school notes: Greater Omaha Sports Committee honors several Omaha area athletes

Students from 10 schools were honored Tuesday as Greater Omaha Sports Committee scholar-athletes in fall sports.

Omaha Skutt has three of the 13 recipients, Gretna two.

Fall scholar-athletes: Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South football; Zane Flores, Gretna football; Alanna Bankston, Millard West volleyball; Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-LaVista South volleyball; Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt volleyball; Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside volleyball; Faith Mills, Gretna softball; Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian softball; Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North girls cross country; Anika Richards, Skutt girls cross country; Alexander Rice, Skutt boys cross country; Ben Boudreau, Millard South tennis; Izabella Pesicka, Millard North girls golf.

Metro football honors: The Metro Conference’s football coaches named Mike Kayl of Gretna as their Tom Jaworski head coach of the year and Craig Secora of Westside as the Jerry Ball assistant of the year.

Metro coaches all-league team -- Offense: OL, Mason Goldman, Gretna; Caleb Pyfrom, Omaha Central; Max Hogan, Millard North; Sam Sledge, Omaha Creighton Prep; Payton McDonald, Omaha Westside. TE, Caleb Schnell, Gretna. RB, Charmar Brown, Prep; Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South. WR, Isaiah McMorris, Dae'Vonn Hall, Bellevue West. QB, Zane Flores, Gretna. PK, Tristan Alvano, Westside. Defense: DL, Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South; Lance Rucker, Millard South; Korver Demma, Gretna; Tyson Terry, Omaha North. LB, Ahmar Brown, Ezra Vedral, Prep; Curt Cubrich, Beau Ryan, Westside. DB, Brock Murtaugh, Millard South; Blayke Moore, Gretna; John Pargo, Prep. P, Marty Mormino, Westside

Academic All-Metro -- Offense: QB, Zane Flores, Gretna. RB, Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South (captain); Isaiah Weber, Gretna. WR, Ed Hubner, Creighton Prep; Kaleb Rodriguez, Omaha Bryan; Jackson Williams, Millard West. OL, Mason Goldman, Caden Garcia, Gretna; Payton McDonald, Omaha Westside; Sam Sledge, Cole Jarrett, Prep. K, Tristan Alvano, Westside. Defense: DL, Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South; JR Lecouna, Millard South; Noah Bustard, Elkhorn South; LB, Ezra Vedral, Prep (captain); Curt Cubrich, Westside; Cole Rickley, Bryan; Ralph Keen, Elkhorn South. DB, Brock Murtaugh, Millard South; Jackson Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South; Blayke Moore, Gretna; Riley Mahoney, Prep; P, Marty Mormino, Westside.

NCA volleyball, softball: Rosters have been announced for July’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star contests in volleyball and softball.

Volleyball: Rebecca Baker, Fremont Bergan; Caylin Barnett, Southwest (Bartley); Morgan Burke, Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt; Brinly Christensen, Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest; Emily Cornwell, Gothenburg; Sydney Davis, Centura; Gracen Evans, Ponca; Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic; Autumn Gibbs, Columbus Lakeview; Karli Heidemann, Diller Odell; Kara Kassebaum, Waverly; Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Gracie Kircher, Norris; Samantha Laird, Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside; Amanda Loschen, Amelia Roth Omaha Marian; Brena Mackling, Gretna; Bryn McNair, Chase County; Keira Murdock, DC West; Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic; Bailey Rogers, Minden; Faith Van Eck, Lincoln High; Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Wilcox, Elkhorn Valley; Haley Wolfe, Elkhorn. Coaches: Reds, head coach Emily Vaughn, Elkhorn Valley; assistant Bob Wald, Douglas County West. Blues, head coach KC Belitz, Columbus Lakeview; assistant Julie Ratka, Minden.

Softball: Avery Barnard, Riley Schwisow, Beatrice; Abi Brown, Reese Smith, Bennington; Shaylynn Campbell, Laycee Josoff, Yutan-Mead; Taylor Coleman, Lincoln Southwest; Ella Cooper, Fremont; Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South; Lynn Davis, Millard North; Laila Fiscus, Papillion-La Vista South; Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt; Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm; Kylie Gangwish, Grand Island Central Catholic; Emma Hague, Jordyn Rochholz, Elkhorn; Harper Hancock, Autumn Iversen, Wahoo; Jordan Head, Hastings St. Cecilia; Emma Humpal, Payton Kincaid, Omaha Marian; Jordyn Klein, Jayci Reimers, Millard West; Amari Laing, Millard South; Ava Laurent, Avyn Urbanski ,Grand Island Northwest; Avery Mayberry, Wahoo Neumann; Emma McGrath, Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista; Tessa Villotta, Blair. Coaches: Reds, head coach Landon Blanchard, Bennington; assistant Ryan Ohnoutka, Hastings St. Cecilia. Blues, head coach Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian; assistant Jennifer Fangmeier, Blair.

Holiday tournament honors Ryan: The Metro Conference Holiday Tournament’s Special Recognition Award honored new principal and former basketball coach and athletic director Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista.

His involvement with the tournament spans 25 years, including 10 years coaching Bellevue East.

​