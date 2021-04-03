High school notes: Greater Omaha Sports Committee to honor scholar athletes

Nebraska School Activities Association Distinguished Service Awards: Dr. Kody Moffatt, Ronda Schmidt, Larry Mollring (posthumously).

Coaching moves

Elkhorn: Dan Feickert, a 2012 graduate who played for Mark Wortman, will follow the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer as the Antlers’ football coach. Feickert has been on the Elkhorn staff.

Grand Island Central Catholic: Kevin Mayfield, who took over the team in February, has shed the interim tag as the Crusaders’ girls basketball coach for next season.

Norfolk: Girls track coach Gary Schuurmans is retiring at the end of the season after 34 years with the Panthers and 45 years overall in education.

Syracuse: Mark Hrabik has ended 38 years in basketball, the last 29 with the Rockets. His Syracuse record, including some seasons when he coached boys and girls, was 394-164 and the overall record is 448-343. His 2005 boys team was C-1 state champion.