High school notes: Greater Omaha Sports Committee to honor scholar athletes

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis will be among those honored April 13 as the Greater Omaha Sports Committee’s winter-season scholar athletes. The 11:30 a.m. lunch is at the Even Hotel, 2220 Farnam St.
Honorees — Boys basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North. Girls basketball: CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian; Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke. Boys swimming: Andrew Kenny, Millard West. Girls swimming and diving: Hannah Hailu, Millard North; Megan Carter, Marian. Boys bowling: Caleb Ollis, Bellevue West. Girls bowling: Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West. Wrestling: Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista; Scott Robertson, Millard South.
A.D. honors
Kevin Simmerman of Lincoln North Star is this year’s state athletic director of the year. The sponsoring Nebraska State Interscholastic Administrators Association also honored Kathi Wieskamp of the Lincoln Public Schools, Tom Kerkman of Omaha Westside, Kayla Fischer of Rock County. Phil Truax at Lexington, Joseph Frecks of Wauneta/Palisade and David Hoxworth of Scottsbluff as district athletic directors of the year.
Outstanding service awards recipients were Tom Rine of Waverly, Ray Bernal of Lexington, Larry Ostergard of Gothenburg, Dave and Ane Banwell of Lincoln; Mike Kring of Axtell; Tim Hansen of Cozad; Lee and Bonnie Dick of Scottsbluff and Kevin Madsen of Kearney. Al Shirley of Lexington was honored as assistant A.D. of the year, with retired association executive director Mike Purdy of Bellevue receiving the NIAAA Award of High Distinction and Nate Larsen of Logan View its State Award of Merit.
More honors
At the recent Boost Mobile boys basketball all-star game, Hunter Sallis of Millard North and Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West were named co-players of the year in Class A and their coaches, Tim Cannon of Millard North and Doug Woodard of Bellevue West, shared the Class A coaches’ award. Class B-C-D honors went to Trey Deveaux of Norris as player and Tim Brotzki of Platteview as coach.
Coaches Academic All-Metro wrestling: Bellevue East: Coleson Cummings, Garrett Grice, Daniel DeRosier, Truman Koehler, Mason Chandler, Evan Gann, Garratt Erickson, Preston Welch, Jayda Parker. Bellevue West: Tanner Hosick, Grant Moraski, Mason Curtis, Austin Libby, Dylan Campos, Jack McDonnell, Logan Glasgo, Ben Hazel, Adam Johnson, Gia Banks. Elkhorn South: Sam Webster, Henry Thomsen, Grant Kingston, Chase Emsick, Matt Parker, Ben Uhl, Shawn Clark, Kieran McGlynn, Daniel Waters, Clint Schumacher. Gretna: Trevor Elliot, Ayden Hall, Josh Arend, Keegan McArtor, Luke Figi, John Weed, Cameron Cunningham, Noah Ference, Hunter Smith. Millard North: Garrett Sanchez, Soloman Allerheiligen, Kamren Robbins, Trot Nigh, Ben Enders, Brian Petry, Guillermo Espinoza, Davis Hill. Millard South: Caeden Olin, Aiden Robertson, Tyler Antoniak, Caleb Coyle, Connor Hoy, Scott Robertson. Omaha Benson: She Ler. Omaha Bryan: Bratetic, Fernando Gonzales, Gavin Rath, Toby Wingender, Jake Schoenauer. Omaha Creighton Prep: Presden Sanchez, Francisco Becerra, Victor Kaminski, Nate Sanchez, Andrew Guinan, Christian Graser, Pierce Johnson, Dominic Fate, Jalen Vaughn, Joey Glogowski, Tony Pray, Sam Sledge. Omaha Northwest: Josiah Leslie. Omaha Westside: Amir Rasulov, Logan Edwards, Aden Hargis, Ryan Zatechka, Cade Haberman. Papillion-La Vista: Jacob Campbell, Cal Price, Jordan Bobier, Collin Hurlburt, Ian Rudner, Nick Hamilton, Coleton Haggin, Cole Price, Alex Morris, Jayson Bottorff, Kaden Johnson. Papio South: Aiden Brakenhoff, Trent Lovings, Cam Ralston, Owen Smith, Aaron Thiemann.
Nebraska School Activities Association Distinguished Service Awards: Dr. Kody Moffatt, Ronda Schmidt, Larry Mollring (posthumously).
Coaching moves
Elkhorn: Dan Feickert, a 2012 graduate who played for Mark Wortman, will follow the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer as the Antlers’ football coach. Feickert has been on the Elkhorn staff.
Grand Island Central Catholic: Kevin Mayfield, who took over the team in February, has shed the interim tag as the Crusaders’ girls basketball coach for next season.
Norfolk: Girls track coach Gary Schuurmans is retiring at the end of the season after 34 years with the Panthers and 45 years overall in education.
Syracuse: Mark Hrabik has ended 38 years in basketball, the last 29 with the Rockets. His Syracuse record, including some seasons when he coached boys and girls, was 394-164 and the overall record is 448-343. His 2005 boys team was C-1 state champion.
Twin River: Tod Heier is stepping down as boys basketball coach to be the school principal. His career record at Silver Creek and Twin River was 456-258, including a season (1992-93) when he coached both boys and girls teams at Silver Creek and took the girls to the D-2 championship game.
Wahoo: The school has named Warrior alums Sean Forbes as girls basketball coach, replacing Linda Walker, and Katie Reeves as volleyball coach, replacing Trish Larson. Walker was coach for 24 seasons with a career record of 373-178, which was 143th among active coaches.
Wahoo Neumann: The Cavaliers’ football coach, their fourth in as many years, will be Bellevue West assistant Ron Pavlik. He has been the wide receivers and special teams coach for the T-birds and a graduate assistant at South Dakota State.
Odds and ends
The Metro Basketball Coaches Association all-star games, the oldest in the area, will be May 8 at Millard North. The girls game is 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7.
Millard West graduate Jack Batho was the first from South Dakota Mines to play in the Hula Bowl all-star football game.
Boys Town football coach Chris Nizzi’s niece is star Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark.