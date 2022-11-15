High school notes: Here's the Nebraska Coaches Association all-state teams so far

State champions head the Nebraska Coaches Association all-state teams in girls golf, boys tennis and boys and girls cross country.

Among those honored are golf champions Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff and Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian, tennis No. 1 singles champions Hunter Nelson of Lincoln East and Aidan McDowell of Crete and cross country gold medalists Carson Noecker of Hartington and Mia Murray of Lincoln East.

GIRLS GOLF

All-class: Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff; Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian; Lauryn Ball, Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest; Whitney Dahir, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne; Elly Honnens, Lincoln East; Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow; KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden; Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North; Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island; Sarah Lasso, Columbus; Erica Lee, Izabella Pesicka, Millard North; Tia Phaisan, Waverly.

Class C: Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus; Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine.

BOYS TENNIS

Class A: First team, Hunter Nelson, Kirby Le, Caden Haar, Samarth Sajeesh, Lincoln East; Asher Saulsbury, Kearney; Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South. Second team, Joseph Bucknell, Kayden Le, Lincoln East; Nahum Barber, Ruyter Jamison, Lincoln Southeast; Markus Rutledge, Lincoln Southwest; Aaron Shefsky, Omaha Westside; Sam Rademacher, Kearney.

Class B: First team, Aidan McDowell, Crete; Nathaniel Miller, Evan Humphrey, Lincoln Michaelis, McCook; Austin Staab, Grand Island Central Catholic; Blake Boerger, Lincoln Christian; Second team, Christian Perez, South Sioux City; Jack Flott, Samuel Kleinschmidt, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Payton Dellevoet, Joel Miller, McCook; Avelino Hanmer, Omaha Skutt.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

All-class: Carson Noecker, Hartington; Juan Gonzalez, Wesley Pleskac, Fremont; Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest; Jack Witte, Piercze Marshall, Porter Bickley, Millard West; Isaac Graff, Lincoln East; Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk; Dennis Chapman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Thomas Vasquez, Omaha Burke; Braden Lofquest, Gretna; Noah Lawrence, Columbus; Luke Johnson, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South; Sergio Martinez Cruz, Omaha South; Connor Reeson, Gretna. Riley Boonstra, Norris; Jayden Ureste, Lexington; Trey Robertson, Wallace.

Class B: Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City; Thomas Rice, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt; Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington.

Class C: AJ Raszler, Platteview; Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian; Noah Osmond, Broken Bow; Parker Graves, Gothenburg; Ely Olberding, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun.

Class D: Jarrett Miles, North Platte St. Patrick's; Mason McGreer, Perkins County; Ashton Hughes, Justin Sherman, Bellevue Cornerstone; Jacob Swanson, Nebraska Christian; Brody Taylor, Ponca.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

All-class: Mia Murray, Berlyn Schutz, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East; Stella Miner, Claire White, Mia Urosevich, Omaha Westside; Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South; Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South; Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West; Abbigail Durow, Millard South; Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High; Alexis Chadek, Papillion-La Vista; Claire Karjalainen, Kearney; Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North; Marissa Holm, North Platte. Madison Seiler, Gering; Atlee Wallman, Norris; Keelianne Green, Arlington; Lindee Henning, Ogallala; Jordyn Arens, Crofton.

Class B: Emma Steffensen, Waverly; Ellie Thomas, Kendall Zavala, Norris; Jadyn Scott, Gering; Kassidy Stuckey, York.

Class C: Lilly Kenning, Milford; Talissa Tanquary, Sidney; Olivia Lawrence, Platteview; Liston Crotty, Auburn; Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington.

Class D: Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth; Brekyn Kok, Bellevue Cornerstone; Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull; Madison Davis, West Holt; Angela Frick, North Central; Isabelle Peters, Tri County.

Witte ninth at regionals

Millard West junior Jack Witte took ninth to be the highest Nebraska boys finisher at the NXR regional cross country championships at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Class A boys champion Juan Gonzalez, a sophomore at Fremont, was 15th and Norfolk junior Isaac Ochoa 17th.

Nebraska gold medalist Mia Murray, a junior at Lincoln East, had the state’s best finish in the girls race at 32nd. Tennessee signee Jaci Sievers from Elkhorn South was 43nd and Gering senior Madison Seiler, Class B’s three-time champion, was 45th.

Mike Cielocha, 61

Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame sprinter Mike Cielocha, who died Nov. 2 in his hometown of Columbus at 61, won or shared five all-class gold medals and nine Class B titles for Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks were Class B state champions in 1978 and 1979.

Cielocha was a three-year starter in football and played basketball for the Shamrocks. At Nebraska, he lettered four years in track and was team captain as a senior. He officiated high school football and basketball for many years.​