High school notes: Jaylen Lloyd wins a second national title

Omaha Westside senior Jaylen Lloyd won his second national long jump title of the summer at the USATF National Junior Olympic track and field championships.

His younger teammate from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Isaac Ackerman, also won an age-group championship in the meet at Sacramento, California.

In the 17-18 age division, Lloyd won with a final jump of 25-4¾, just short of his career best of 25-5½ that was the winning mark at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June. The former Omaha Central athlete was third in the 100 (10.72).

Ackerman, a Central sophomore, threw the shot 52-8¾ to win the 15-16 division by more than a foot. He was fourth in discus and fifth in javelin.

Both were coached by their fathers, Omaha Central boys track coach Dante Lloyd and John Ackerman.

Also from the Jaguars, Tory Pittman of Buffett Middle School was third in the 13-14 long jump and Cory Vaughan of Westside seventh in the 17-18 triple jump to earn All-America honors.

Heartland Hoops

Omaha Westside and Bellevue West will appear in the 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic in February, drawing national-level competition.

Westside will play Herriman (Utah) Real Salt Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Heartland Center in Grand Island. Bellevue West follows in the 6:15 p.m. by playing Maryland’s Cumberland Walsh.

Also coming to Nebraska are perennial participant Sunrise Christian from suburban Wichita, Kansas, and West Virginia’s Huntington Prep. They will play the 8 p.m. nightcap.

The out-of-state foursome will begin their Nebraska stays with games against each other on Feb. 10 at Grand Island Central Catholic. Walsh-Huntington Prep will be at 6 p.m., followed by Sunrise-Real Salt Lake at 7:45.

Sunrise finished fifth in the final USA Today rankings last season.

9:40 a.m.: Freeman vs. Central City

11:20 a.m.: Platteview vs. Grand Island

1 p.m.: Wahoo vs. North Platte

2:45 p.m.: Gordon Rushville vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

4:30 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs. Omaha Westside

6:15 p.m.: Cumberland (Maryland) Walsh vs. Bellevue West

8 p.m.: Huntington Prep vs. Sunrise Christian

Ticket information and prices will be released in the fall.

Practices underway

Monday was the first day in Nebraska for practices in football, volleyball, softball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis after 12 football teams — those with games on Aug. 19 — began their preparations last Monday.

Those teams are Alma, Bellevue West, Bridgeport, Columbus, Omaha Creighton Prep, Fremont, North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Papillion-La Vista South, Riverside, Summerland and Superior.

Thursday Night Lights

The 11th year of KXVO (Channel 15) airing local football games begins Aug. 25 with Gretna at Omaha Burke. There will be four Class A and five Class B games shown. Class B Elkhorn is the only team with two appearances.

Aug. 25: Gretna at Burke

Sept. 1: Norris at Elkhorn

Sept. 8: Elkhorn vs. Omaha Gross

Sept. 15: Millard West vs. Creighton Prep

Sept. 22: Omaha Central vs. Omaha North

Sept. 29: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt

Oct. 6: Fort Calhoun at Omaha Roncalli

Oct. 13: Millard South at Omaha Westside

Oct. 20: Plattsmouth at Ralston