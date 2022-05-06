High school notes: Millard South to face Olathe North in Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase

Kansas girls basketball power Olathe North will meet perennial Nebraska contender Millard South in next season’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.

The event returns to Kearney High School on Jan. 7.

Olathe North was 24-2 and Kansas Class 6A runner-up in 2021-22. Millard South was unbeaten until the Class A semifinals.

The eight-game slate concludes with national-level guard prospect Britt Prince and Elkhorn North playing Kearney High in the 8:30 p.m. game.

Other games will be Alma vs. Elgin/Pope John, Amherst vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, Shelton vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, Malcolm vs. Bridgeport and Pender vs. Milford.

Loomis-Goltl to Colorado

Bridgeport senior-to-be Ruthie Loomis-Goltl has announced her commitment to a Colorado women’s basketball offer.

The 6-foot-3 forward, whose team reached the Class C-2 final for the first time, was All-Nebraska second team after averaging 20 points and seven blocks. Her career totals are 1,545 points and 675 rebounds.

Other offers included Colorado State, Kansas State, UMKC, UNO, Oklahoma State, Utah State and Wichita State.

Allen, Williams moving on: Former instate standouts Teddy Allen from Boys Town and Donovan Williams from Lincoln North Star apparently remain in the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal.

For Allen, who was the WAC player of the year at New Mexico State, it will be his sixth school in as many seasons. He entered the portal soon after Aggies coach Chris Jans left recently for Mississippi State.

For Williams, who spent two years at Oklahoma State, his time with the Cowboys began with a season-ending knee injury as a freshman. He started four games before Christmas in 2021-22 before seeing action in only two games in January.

Wrestling hall of fame

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s hall of fame will grow by 15 at a banquet June 10 at Borders Inn & Suites in Grand Island.

To be honored are competitors Zac Dominguez of Omaha Creighton Prep, David Nordhues of Greeley, Kyle Sorensen of Weeping Water, Zach Stalder of Omaha Burke, Bubba Stork of Arlington and Chad Wallace of Gordon, coaches Dean Davis of Centennial and Ray Maxwell of West Point-Beemer, contributors Ken and Ryly Jane Hambleton of Lincoln, Kraig Petersen of Rushville and John Sutton of Wahoo and officials Dave Shrader of Fremont, Lynn Senkbeil of Lincoln and Dave Seyler of Sidney,

Banquet tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for students and free for children 10 and under. They can be ordered through https://nswca.com/hall-of-fame-banquet.

All-star wrestling dual

The wrestling coaches’ all-star dual for girls and boys will be June 11 at Grand Island Northwest. Coaching will be Jay Meneely of Millard South, Brett Mauler of York, Dan Lonowski of Adams Central, Adam Tranmer of Winnebago, Jordan Johnson of Beatrice, Caleb Franklin of Anselmo-Merna, Kim Harrill of Omaha Skutt and Kaelie Tomlin of West Point-Beemer.

Wrestlers: Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water; Natalia Ruiz, Schuyler; Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; Brisa Figueroa, Diana Cervantes, Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer; Jace Goebel, Syracuse; Callie Arnold, Brock Bolling, Kinzie Parsons, Pierce; Jacob Fox, Axtell; Pacie Lee, Nebraska City; Keaghon Chini, Conestoga; Bryce Karlin, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice; Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran; Carter King, Battle Creek; Logan Bryce, Raymond Central; Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk; Cayden Ellis, Winside; Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley; Jon Peterka, Sutherland; Hunter Vanderberg, Christopher Nickolite, David City Aquinas, Landon Templar, Charlie Powers, Blair; Quentyn Frank, Amherst; Hayley Serres, Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic; Cameron Graham, Cross County; Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton; Kolby Larson, Burwell; Lila Bloomer, South Loup; Luke MacDonald, Bennington; Logan Booth, Logan View; Ryan Zatechka, Omaha Westside; Kazz Hyson, Fairbury; Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central.

