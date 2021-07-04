High school notes: National coaching event will be held in Lincoln this month

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is coming to Lincoln on July 27, adding to the 2,000 coaches from the state who attend the NCA’s annual summer multisports clinic. The event was to have happened first last year, but the pandemic wiped it out.

NCA Executive Director Darin Boysen said the state will get that missed year back in 2023, after the NHSACA goes as scheduled next year to Des Moines.

He said there are no health or capacity restrictions on the week’s activities. The NCA will follow the Lincoln Public Schools policy of self-monitoring. Masks are optional if vaccinated and are required if not vaccinated but will be self-policed.

“I’m optimistic that our numbers should be very good," Boysen said. “We have a full slate of activities. We’ve added 2½ days of strength and conditioning sessions; we’ve added baseball and swimming.’ ”

Division I coaches expected to speak include baseball coaches Will Bolt of Nebraska and Ed Servais of Creighton, South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier, Central Florida softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone and UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore.

The clinic’s keynote speaker July 27 will be Brian Kight, the founder and author of Daily Discipline.