High school notes: National coaching event will be held in Lincoln this month

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is coming to Lincoln on July 27, adding to the 2,000 coaches from the state who attend the NCA’s annual summer multisports clinic. The event was to have happened first last year, but the pandemic wiped it out.
NCA Executive Director Darin Boysen said the state will get that missed year back in 2023, after the NHSACA goes as scheduled next year to Des Moines.
He said there are no health or capacity restrictions on the week’s activities. The NCA will follow the Lincoln Public Schools policy of self-monitoring. Masks are optional if vaccinated and are required if not vaccinated but will be self-policed.
“I’m optimistic that our numbers should be very good," Boysen said. “We have a full slate of activities. We’ve added 2½ days of strength and conditioning sessions; we’ve added baseball and swimming.’ ”
Division I coaches expected to speak include baseball coaches Will Bolt of Nebraska and Ed Servais of Creighton, South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier, Central Florida softball coach Cindy Ball-Malone and UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore.
The clinic’s keynote speaker July 27 will be Brian Kight, the founder and author of Daily Discipline.
There will be three banquets during the week at the Great Hall in the Train Station at Lincoln’s Haymarket. The NCA awards dinner will be July 25, the NHSACA hall of fame dinner is July 28 and its national coach of the year dinner will be July 29.
Entering the national hall from Nebraska are the state’s all-time winningest football coach, Jeff Bellar of Norfolk Catholic, and retired Cambridge football coach Dan Keyser.
Clinic week schedule — July 25, 53rd NCA Awards Banquet, Great Hall, Train Station, Lincoln Haymarket; 5 p.m. July 26, All-Star basketball games at North Star, girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 8. July 27-29, Clinics at Lincoln North Star. July 27, All-Star volleyball match, North Star, 6 p.m. July 28, All-star softball game, NU’s Bowlin Stadium, 5 p.m.; NHSACA Hall of Fame dinner, Great Hall, 6 p.m. July 29, NHSACA national coach of the year dinner, Great Hall, 6 p.m.
NCA service awards — 50 years: Larry Knaak, Plainview; Vince Zavala, Grand Island Northwest. 45 years: Jim Eberly, Sandy Creek; Dave Gee, Grand Island Northwest; Bill Kechely, Lincoln East; Michael Lanham, Southern Valley; Roger Neujahr, Gothenburg; Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic. 40 years: Kirk Kellough, Scribner-Snyder; Randy Kliment, Creighton; Dean Korus, Humphrey St. Francis; Wes Kramer, Wahoo; Stuart Mencke, Tekamah-Herman; Tom Olson, Norfolk. 35 years: Curt Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock; Don Clark, Kearney; Bill Ford, Bertrand; Terry Graver, Elkhorn South; Michele Kontor, Milford; Nancy Lockmon, Giltner; Richard Stuart, Beatrice. 25 years: Chris Ardissono, Bruning-Davenport; Bob Floth, Freeman; Martha Ford, Bertrand; Ryan Komenda, Fillmore Central; Joe Schumm, Bennington; JJ Toczek, Lincoln Southeast; Sean Wickham, Shelby-Rising City.
Nebraska NHSACA coach of the year finalists: Mark Armstrong, Lincoln Southwest, athletic director; Duane Mendlik, Wisner-Pilger, boys basketball; Sean McMahon, Fremont, boys cross country; Dave Sellon, Fremont, boys track; Aaron Losing, Crofton, girls basketball; Todd Nott, Plattsmouth, girls cross country; Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran, girls track; Jim Danson, Lincoln Southwest, golf; Lindsay Aliano, Elkhorn South, soccer; Todd Petersen, Papillion-La Vista, softball; Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, Lincoln Southwest, swimming; Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia, volleyball; Norm Manstedt, High Plains, wrestling; Beth McMahon, Fremont, boys assistant coach.
Gross hires girls basketball coach
Omaha Gross hired longtime Wahoo coach Linda Walker as its girls basketball coach.
Walker took over at Wahoo in 1997 and led Warriors to the state tournament eight times, including runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011.
She is 14th all time among active state coaches with 373 wins.
Walker was a three-sport athlete at Battle Creek and went on to score more than 2,000 points as a basketball player at Wayne State. She has been inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Nick Faldo to speak at Prep
PGA legend Nick Faldo will be the featured speaker at Omaha Creighton Prep’s annual Sports Night on Sept. 20.
Faldo has 41 professional wins, including six majors. He is now a television commentator and has been the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports since 2006.
Tickets are $75 apiece or $700 for a table of 10. Sponsor tables with reserved seating also are available. For more information, contact Prep Athletic Director Dan Schinzel at 402-393-1190.
Personnel moves
» After seven seasons and a school-record 105 wins, Jess McHargue resigned as Lexington’s boys soccer coach. The United Soccer Coaches Association recognized McHargue in 2019 as Nebraska's small school coach of the year.
» Rob Psencik will be the athletic director at Lincoln Northwest, which opens in 2022. He has been at Lutheran South Academy in Houston, where he served as athletic director since 2008. Northwest’s principal is Omaha Benson grad Cedric Cooper. Psencik’s son, Beau, is a running back at NU.
» John Mitchell III is transferring for his junior year from Class D-1 Creighton to Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have three more incoming transfers: Jacob Arop from Omaha South; Jadyn Cascio Jensen from Fremont and TK Barnett from Bellevue East.