High school notes: Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball games invitees announced

Lincoln Southeast: Beatrice assistant AJ Jaramillo has been named wrestling coach.

Lincoln Southwest: Tim Barada has been promoted to girls basketball coach after being an assistant the past five years for Jeff Rump, who recently stepped down. Barada was Wilber-Clatonia’s boys coach for 17 years before hired at Southwest.

Omaha Benson: Chauncey Lambert has been named the Bunnies’ boys basketball coach, replacing Tyrie Fant.

Omaha Bryan: Galen Gullie, who was a 2011 All-Nebraska player at Bryan, will succeed Terrence O’Donnell as boys basketball coach.

Wrestling changes

Nebraska, like all states that follow National Federation rules, will have a choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for boys and girls competition in high school wrestling starting in the 2023-24 season. These are the first separate weight classes established for girls and it’s the first time state associations will have a choice in the number of weight classes.

States must select a set of weight classes and keep it throughout the season.