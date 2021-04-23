High school notes: Nebraska Coaches Association all-star basketball games invitees announced

The three eligible All-Nebraska girls basketball players have accepted invitations to play in this year’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star games, which will be without any of the four eligible All-Nebraska boys.
The Nebraska-bound duo of Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X and Allison Weidner from Humphrey St. Francis and UNO signee Grace Cave from Weeping Water will be in the July 26 doubleheader at Lincoln North Star. The other two All-Nebraskans are not graduating seniors.
Markowski recently made the MaxPreps All-America honorable mention list.
There will be two All-Nebraska second-team picks in the boys game, Lincoln East’s Carter Glenn and Omaha Central's Denim Johnson. Players will be drafted onto teams prior to the game.
Boys: Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star; Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian; Cam Binder, Auburn; Kaleb Brink, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Graham Cassoutt, Papillion-La Vista South; Trey Deveaux, Norris; Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt; Carter Glenn, Lincoln East; Kallan Herman, Norfolk; Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X; Dei Jengmer, Grand Island Central Catholic; Denim Johnson, Omaha Central; Jack Johnson, Kearney; Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo; Ryan Larsen, Millard West; Ater Louis, Bellevue East; Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley; Tyler Riley, Platteview; Tyler Sandoval, Millard North; Dane Storer, Paxton; Brady Timm, Yutan; Colton Uhing, Elkhorn; Lucas Vogt, BRLD; Cade Wiseman, Sutton. Coaches: Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South, Tim Cannon, Millard North. Assistant coaches: Michael Baker, Alliance; Jon Ladehoff, Sutton.
Girls: Jillian Aschoff, Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan; Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Boston Boucher, Wood River; Grace Cave, Weeping Water; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest; Charli Earth, Fremont; Maddy Elwood, Bennington; CeCe Hacker, Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian; Gracie Haneborg, North Platte; Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice; Avery Kallman, Gretna; Samantha Moore, Mullen; Hannah Newton, Crete; Tate Nordblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Maddie Portwine, York; Lacy Sprakel, Crofton; Brianna Stai, Norris; Kali Staples, Broken Bow; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis. Coaches: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow; Bob Hayes, Ponca. Assistant coaches: Jeff Rump, Lincoln Southwest; John O'Connor, Bennington.
Coaching moves
Columbus: Discoverer alum Scott Schaefer is coming home to succeed Dave Licari as girls basketball coach. Schaefer has coached more than 600 wins at Gardner in Kansas and William Chrisman in Independence, Missouri. Licari’s 322 wins in 23 seasons rank 20th on the active list of girls coaches.
Fremont: Mark Williams, who coached the Tigers to the 2016 Class A boys basketball final during his 17 seasons, is back for a second stint after the resignation of Joe Tynon after two seasons. Karen Nelsen is replacing Cindy Kostek as volleyball coach.
Lincoln Southeast: Beatrice assistant AJ Jaramillo has been named wrestling coach.
Lincoln Southwest: Tim Barada has been promoted to girls basketball coach after being an assistant the past five years for Jeff Rump, who recently stepped down. Barada was Wilber-Clatonia’s boys coach for 17 years before hired at Southwest.
Omaha Benson: Chauncey Lambert has been named the Bunnies’ boys basketball coach, replacing Tyrie Fant.
Omaha Bryan: Galen Gullie, who was a 2011 All-Nebraska player at Bryan, will succeed Terrence O’Donnell as boys basketball coach.
Wrestling changes
Nebraska, like all states that follow National Federation rules, will have a choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for boys and girls competition in high school wrestling starting in the 2023-24 season. These are the first separate weight classes established for girls and it’s the first time state associations will have a choice in the number of weight classes.
States must select a set of weight classes and keep it throughout the season.
Allowable starting next season is a wrestler competing in six matches in a day during district and state competition only. If Nebraska adopts the rule, it could mean the end of two-day district tournaments.
Joe Negrete, 63
Former high school and club softball coach Joe Negrete, 63, died April 8 of COVID-19 in Las Vegas, where he was living. His funeral will be 11 a.m. Sunday in West Des Moines, Iowa, at Hamilton's mortuary, 3601 Westown Parkway.
Negrete coached the Omaha Finesse and was head coach at Omaha Marian from 1996 to 1998.
Signings
Winnebago's Natasha Deal and Keisha Snyder signed letters of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Peru State College. Their team finished fourth this season in Class C-1.
Others: Lexington: Jose (Junior) Casillas, Yoskar Galvan, Iowa Western soccer; Katie Caballero, Central CC-Columbus soccer. Omaha Burke: Nolan Chandler, Nate Lueders, Anoka JC baseball; Gage Oetter, Brayden Artzer, Briar Cliff baseball; Richard Orth, Southeast CC golf; Alyssa Judkins, Creighton soccer. Sandhills/Thedford: Grant Ahlstrom, Doane football. Scottsbluff:L Alex Galindo, Hastings football; Cierra Schwarzkopf, Doane tennis; Jackson Ceplecha, Doane track. Waverly: Alexis Rohlfs, Kansas State rowing; Will Armatys, UNK track; Grace Lange, Morningside track.