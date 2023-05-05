Omaha Central boys track coach Andante Lloyd has been hired to coach at Omaha Westside next season.

Lloyd’s son, Jaylen, is a senior at Westside who signed with Nebraska to play football and compete in track and field at NU. The younger Lloyd transferred from Central after last season.

The elder Lloyd is replacing Justin Haberman, who is leaving District 66 to pursue another opportunity, the district said in a news release.

Lincoln Northwest changes

Ferrell Mcghee will be the first to coach Lincoln Northwest’s varsity team in boys basketball.

Mcghee was the Falcons’ junior varsity coach this past season when the school failed to field a varsity team.

Michael Baker, who was to be the varsity coach, is leaving to be the athletic director at Alliance. It’s where he had been the boys coach prior to his hiring in Lincoln.

Mcghee is a Missouri Western graduate who played football there and for the Omaha Beef indoor team.

Metro coaching honors

Dan Tjaden of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ashleigh Kittrell of Papillion-La Vista South’s girls were honored during the Metro Conference’s track and field meet as the league’s coaches of the year in their sport.