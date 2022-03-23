High school notes: Rosters for the Battle Sports Metro High School all-star basketball games

Jasen Green of Class A state champion Millard North is among those planning to play in Friday’s Battle Sports Metro High School all-star basketball games at Bellevue East.

The girls game is at 6 p.m., with the boys game at 8 p.m.

Green will be honored as the Class A boys player of the year. Other player honors will go to Taylor McCabe of Fremont for Class A girls, Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood for Class B-C-D boys and Bailey Kissinger of Hastings St. Cecilia for Class B-C-D. Like Green, all took their teams to state titles.

Coaches of the year are Tim Cannon of Millard North, Class A boys; Tim Barada of Lincoln Southwest, Class A girls; Jacob Mohs of Ashland-Greenwood, Class B-C-D boys; and Ann Prince of Elkhorn North, Class B-C-D girls.

ROSTERS

Girls White: Skye Giddings, Omaha Roncalli; Mya Larson, Blair; Claire Williams, Omaha Central; Jesse Trout, Omaha Skutt; McKenna Blankman, Papillion-La Vista South; Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia; Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson; Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North; Caitlyn Ryan, Papillion-La Vista; Grace Huntwork, Gretna; Bailey Egan, Bellevue East; Macy Bryant, Fremont; Grace Schaefer, Bellevue West; Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest. Coach: Doug Schaefer.

Girls Blue: Brooklyn Wrice, Papillion-La Vista; J’unti Franklin, Lincoln High; Megan Belt, Millard South; Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West; Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East; Aniah Wayne, Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central; Dani Peterson, Bellevue West; Riley Jensen, Bellevue East; Sarah Sheppard, Fremont; Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse; Taniya Golden, Omaha Northwest. Coach: Troy Wharton.

Boys White: Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli; Antone McNair, Omaha Benson; Reggie Thomas, Payson Gilespie, Omaha Westside; Mason Strong, Omaha North; Henry Burt, Elkhorn South; Brandon Orgibold, Elkhorn North; Nick Dolezal, Millard North; Jay Dawson, Omaha Central; Evan Inselman, William Kyle, Bellevue West; Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South; Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan; Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep. Coach: Alex Murphy.

Boys Blue: Austin Holtz, Bennington; Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia; Chandler Meeks, Westside; Martel Evans, Prep; James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt; Gage Stenger, Millard South; Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest; P.J. Davis, Omaha Central; Jasen Green, David Harman, Millard North; Grant Jansen, Gretna; Cale Jacobsen, Max Parker, Ashland-Greenwood; Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X. Coach: Braxton Murphy.

Boys coaching retirements

At least eight Class A schools, including the two new ones in the Omaha Public Schools, will be breaking in new boys basketball coaches next season. The others are Lincoln North Star, Elkhorn South, Norfolk, Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North.

Tony Quattrocchi, who started the North Star program 19 years ago, is retiring from coaching but staying at the school as chair of the social studies department. The Navigators made the Class A semifinals in 2012 and 2019.

Nolan Reilly at Elkhorn South is leaving coaching to return to his central Nebraska roots to join his family’s ag business. His seven-season record was 87-82 with a state tournament appearance this season.

Matt Shelsta is stepping down at Norfolk after two years. His record there was 12-36.

Brian Spicka is turning over the Lincoln Pius X program to assistant Adam Brill to become the school’s associate athletic director, replacing new Omaha Marian volleyball coach Jake Moore. Spicka’s six-season record was 115-34 with five state appearances and a Class B title in 2019.

Previously announced retirements were by Tim Cannon at Millard North (whose earlier stops included Omaha Cathedral) and Dan Moore at Papillion-La Vista.

In Class B, Tim Powers (191-243 in 19 years) is stepping down at his alma mater, Omaha Gross, and Ryan Reeder is leaving Waverly after seven seasons and back-to-back trips to state. In Class C-1, Tony Muller (465-269 in 41 years) is retiring at Milford and Don Hogue (296-255 in 23 seasons) is stepping down at Falls City but will remain athletic director.

On the girls side

Several longtime girls basketball coaches recently have announced they are stepping away from the game.

As reported earlier, John Larsen will retire to spend more time with his family and business. He is the state's career leader in wins with 638 over 33 seasons — 29 at Lincoln Southeast and the past four at Crete.

Other coaches who recently have announced they're stepping down at the end of the school year:

» Dennis Prichard, Lincoln East. The 2016 World-Herald girls coach of the year finished his career with exactly 500 wins, coaching at Falls City Sacred Heart for 14 years (three championships) and Lincoln East for 16 years (one championship).

» Aaron Losing, Crofton. The 2015 World-Herald girls coach of the year led the Warriors to nine state title. He finished with 469 wins — 444 at Crofton.

» Rick Peters, St. Paul. He earned most of his wins (386) coaching boys, with 322 coming at St. Paul. He coached the Wildcats' girls the past three seasons, racking up 55 more wins and two state tourney appearances.

» Mark Hagerman, Norris. He led the Titans to 316 wins, 12 state tournament appearances and four runner-up finishes; Norris was ranked in the final Class B ratings in 17 of his 21 seasons.

Bleach hangs up whistle

Longtime basketball referee Larry Bleach recently announced his retirement after 48 years of officiating and more than 5,500 games.

A retired coach and teacher in Bellevue who coached two Class C-1 championship teamed at Gibbon, he recently spent several days in the hospital battling COVID-19 and will undergo surgery in early April for a medical condition.

Papio grad honored

Former Papillion-La Vista volleyball standout Chelsey Feekin recently was inducted into the Wichita State Hall of Fame.

In 2012, she led the Shockers to the Sweet 16 and in 2013 she helped Wichita State capture the Missouri Valley Conference title and a return trip to the NCAA tournament.

She earned third-team All-American honors in 2013 after being named the conference co-player of the year. She also earned Valley scholar-athlete honors twice.

The 6-foot-1 setter was a first-team All-Nebraska selection in 2007 and 2008.

Southeast hires Huebner

Lincoln Southeast has hired Rob Huebner as its new volleyball coach.

He has had head coaching stints at Omaha Westside, Raymond Central and Auburn and has been an assistant at Lincoln Northeast and Papillion-La Vista.

Huebner takes over for Paige (Hubl) Carter, who recently stepped down after four seasons.

