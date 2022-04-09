High school notes: Rosters released for Nebraska Coaches Association basketball all-star games

Three schools have the maximum two picks for the Nebraska Coaches Association boys basketball all-star game in July, with one a rarity.

Twins Jacob and Jason Sjuts, both all-staters, will represent Class C-2 champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The other duos are Brady Christiansen and Sam Hastreiter from Lincoln Pius X and Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas from Omaha Westside.

Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood is the only eligible All-Nebraska first-team pick on the rosters that will be divided by a player draft. Two-time All-Nebraska pick Isaac Traudt of Grand Island (signed with Virginia) and Millard West's Jasen Green (Creighton) passed on their invitations. Also not playing is Omaha Central's Jay Dawson (Loyola of Chicago).

In the girls game, Class A state champion Fremont had Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard selected but two-time All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe passed on her invitation. The other eligible All-Nebraska first-teamer, Aaniya Webb of Central, also is not playing.

The games are July 25 at Lincoln North Star during the NCA’s annual coaching clinic.

Boys roster: Brady Christiansen, Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X; Sawyer Dickman, Sidney; James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt; David Harmon, Millard North; Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick's; Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic; Austin Holtz, Bennington; Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest; Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista; Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood; Quinn Johnson, Loomis; Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart; Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice; Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic; Chandler Meeks, Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside; Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli; Dane Petersen, Elkhorn; Myles Simon, Wahoo; Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge; Jacob Sjuts, Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Mason Strong, Omaha North.

Red team: Coach Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart; Assistant BJ Blase, Central City. Blue team: Coach Kevin Scheef, Wahoo; Assistant Jacob Mohs, Ashland-Greenwood.

Girls roster: Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock; Makayla Baughman, Blair; Neely Behrns, David City; Megan Belt, Millard South; Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran; Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley; Macy Bryant, Sarah Shepard, Fremont; Matalynn Campbell, Lincoln East; Sydney Emanuel, North Bend; Kierstynn Garner, Kearney; Grace Huntwork, Gretna; Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow; Kennedy Settje, Clarkson-Leigh; Destiny Shepherd, York; Jordan Snyder, BRLD; Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central; Libby Trausch, Adams Central; Sarah Treffer, Lexington; Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse; Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart; Ella Wragge, Crofton.

Red team: Coach Aaron Sterup, North Bend; Assistant Evan Smith, Adams Central. Blue team: Coach Matt Kern, York; Assistant Paul Dwyer, Elmwood-Murdock.

Scholar-athletes honored

The Greater Omaha Sports Committee will honor 14 winter-sports scholar-athletes at a luncheon Tuesday.

Those selected are Jasen Green of Millard North, Gage Stenger and Megan Belt of Millard South and Josh Dix of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln for basketball; Thomas Eichman and Madeline McLeay of Millard North, Olivia Dendinger of Papillion-La Vista and Carly Kendeigh of Omaha Burke for swimming and diving; Sam Solberg and Elizabeth Sanchez and Kayla Doll of Burke for bowling and Macy Klein of Millard West, Tyler Antoniak of Millard South and Garrett Grice of Bellevue East for wrestling.

Coach, A.D. moves

Omaha Westview: The new school’s coaching staff now includes Omaha Burke graduate Mitch Runco for boys basketball, Jason Simons from Wahoo Neumann for girls basketball, Colton Wolfe for girls wrestling, Katie Palmquist for softball, Lillian Lutter for girls cross country, former Omaha Mercy Athletic Director Kevin Modrell for boys wrestling, Noah Scott for boys cross country, Matthew Moore for boys track, Jarod Meysenburg from Omaha North for girls track, Ashlee Clements for volleyball, John Hjelle from Omaha North for girls golf, Scott Hodges from Burke for baseball and former Burke coordinator Ben Ryan for football.

Omaha Buena Vista: The new school’s staff is beginning with former Northwestern player Keegan Grant for football and Matt Koehler from Nebraska City as athletic director.

Millard Public Schools: Nolan Beyer is leaving next week as the district’s athletic director to become a lobbyist. His successor in August will be current Millard North Athletic Director Chad Zimmerman.

Elkhorn South: JJ Zumbrennen, who played for the Storm, was promoted from former coach Nolan Reilly’s staff to succeed him as boys basketball coach. Zumbrennen has been on staff for four years.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.