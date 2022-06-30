High school notes: Russ Ninemire and Diane Rouzee enter NHSACA Hall of Fame

Russ Ninemire of Douglas County West and Diane Rouzee of Grand Island recently were inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame.

Both are former World-Herald girls sports coaches of the year, Ninemire in basketball (10 state titles at Sandy Creek and still active with DC West) and Rouzee in volleyball (retired from Grand Island Northwest). Both were national coaches of the year in their sports in 2018.

National COY honor

Recently retired Elkhorn South girls golf coach Mimi Ramsbottom was named the NHSACA national coach of the year in her sport. It’s the second straight year the award went to a Nebraskan after Jim Danson of Lincoln Southwest was honored in 2021.

The state’s other national coach of the year finalists were Greg Geary of Millard South in baseball, Doug Goltz of Falls City Sacred Heart in boys basketball, Michele Kontor of Milford in boys cross country, Tim Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic in boys track; Kim Dieckmann of Fremont Bergan in girls assistant coach, Rick Petri of Kearney Catholic in girls basketball, Rob Sweetland of Wayne in softball, B.J. Christiansen of Omaha Marian in swimming, Renee Saunders of Omaha Skutt in volleyball and Alan Pokorny of Bennington in wrestling.

NCA awards

Recently retired Omaha Westside football coach Brett Froendt will receive the Skip Palrang Award from the Nebraska Coaches Association at its July 24 awards banquet in Lincoln.

Other major awards and their 2022 recipients are Binnie and Dutch (track): Vince Pelster, Hastings St. Cecilia. Ed Johnson (boys basketball): Mike Weiss, Wahoo Neumann. Ken Cook (girls basketball): Curt Holmquist, Chadron. Guy Mytty (wrestling): Lee Schroeder, West Point-Beemer. Phyllis Honnor (volleyball): Lois Hixson, Aurora. Swede and Del (golf): Jim Danson, Lincoln Southwest. George O’Boyle (cross country): Sean McMahon, Fremont. Jim Farrand (assistant coaches): Kristin Blume, McCook. Friend of High School Sports: Randy Cordes, York. Media Award: Randy Gottula and John Nixon, Falls City. Doyle Denney FCA Heart of a Coach: Shane Fruit, Ogallala.

NCA coaches of the year: Baseball, Steve Frey, Millard West. Swimming, Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest. Boys basketball, Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. Boys cross country, Sam Jilka, Lexington. Soccer, Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington. Boys track, Matt McKay, Sidney. Football, Mike Speirs, Howells-Dodge. Girls basketball, Aaron Sterup, North Bend. Girls cross country, Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney. Golf, Brian Fleischman, Overton. Tennis, Jon Holtz, Elkhorn. Girls track: Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest. Softball, Matt Watt, Lincoln Southwest. Volleyball, Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran. Wrestling, Ryan Mraz, Sutherland.

NCA/Country Inn & Suites scholarships: Joshua Shaw, Sandy Creek; Kayl Francis, Logan View; Landon Olson, Battle Creek; Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Brady Millard, Fremont; Jacob Bargen, Centennial; Alexus Sindelar, Pierce; Allyson Kort, Meridian. NCA Ed Johnson scholarship: Joshua Shaw, Sandy Creek.

