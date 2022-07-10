High school notes: Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz named national coach of the year

Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz, who has the state record for wins in boys basketball, was the second Nebraskan honored as a national coach of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Goltz’s 2021 team was Class D-2 state champion. The Irish finished third this past season. His career record is 718-188 — in state finals, he's 11-0. In football, he's 335-58.

Previously announced as a national coach of the year was now-retired Mimi Ramsbottom of Elkhorn South in girls golf.

College commitments

The North Dakota State football team picked up commitments recently from Omaha Creighton Prep running back Marty Brown and Grand Island Northwest tight end Victor Isele.

Also committing to Division-I schools: Norris' Reese Borer committed to Nebraska for women’s soccer, Lincoln East’s A.J. Evasco to Kansas State for baseball, Lincoln Southeast tight end Carsten Bluhm to Northern Iowa, Prep’s Grant Sommers to UNO for baseball and Gretna’s Ty Smolinski to Kansas State for baseball.

NCA service awards

Dennis Koinzan, a longtime football coach at Stromsburg and Cross County, will receive a 50-year service award from the Nebraska Coaches Association at its July 24 banquet in Lincoln.

Also being honored for their service:

45 years: Jim Barker, Morrill; Marty Hingst, Milford; Bill Mimick, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Tony Muller, Milford; Russ Ninemire, Douglas County West; Randy Shada, Wahoo; Duane Spale, Hastings/Grand Island Central Catholic; Fred Spale, Raymond Central; Paul Stuart, Omaha Skutt; Deb Vorderstrasse, Thayer Central.

40 years: Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; John Bellar, BRLD; Rick Eickholt, Neligh-Oakdale; Stan Erks, Centennial; Marty Hughes, Auburn; Rick Peterson, Arnold.

35 years: Gary Bender, Humphrey; Dan Dougherty, Lincoln Southeast; Ben Egger, St. Paul; Jim Jennings, Platteview; Roger Koehler, Gothenburg; Todd Nott, Plattsmouth; Kip Ramsey, Grand Island; Mark Tonniges, Winside; Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest.

25 years: Jim Chvala, Palmer; Allen Duerksen, Central City; Kurt Frenzen, Columbus Lakeview; Wally Johnson, Louisville; Bo Krivohlavek, Logan View; Kelly Krueger, Norfolk; Clifton Matson, Lincoln Christian; Sean McMahon, Fremont; Jeff Morris, Twin River; Scott Porter, Hitchcock County; Matthew Sleister, Fremont Bergan; Robert Tillman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Matthew Uher, Lincoln Northeast; Erich Warner, Blair.