High school notes: Tickets for state wrestling go on sale soon

Tickets for the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, with new procedures required because of the pandemic
All tickets — including those sold during the tournament — will be purchased and received digitally through Ticketmaster, which will charge a handling fee.
Tickets will be sold individually. No team or school group purchasing is possible because tickets can be purchased in pods of two or four. Pods may not be split and all of the tickets within a pod must be purchased.
The NSAA said availability will be based upon approved capacity from Gov. Ricketts’ office and the Douglas County Health Department.
Tickets will be sent to a purchaser via email. For entry, a guest either may access tickets directly from their email inbox or by utilizing the Ticketmaster smartphone app. CHI Health Center staff members can scan a QR code directly from a visitor’s smart device. Guests will keep their phone(s) in their own possession at all times.
The state meet this year will be four days instead of three. Classes A and D will have separate sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and daytime on Feb. 18, with the televised finals for both at 7 p.m. that day. Classes B and C will follow the same format on Feb. 19 and 20.
Fan limit updates
The Nebraska School Activities Association this week raised school facility occupancy levels from 25% to 50%.
“I have been working with local health department leaders, (the state department of education and the governor’s office to gather as much information as possible to make decisions that help us get to our end goal which is our state championships,’’ NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said in a press release. “The NSAA’s mission is to provide opportunity for kids to participate in our activities and we feel these guidelines are in the best interest of everyone involved.”
Iowa took off its fan limits on Friday. In the Omaha area’s Metro Conference, there no longer will be a league standard. Individual school districts will set their fan limits.
Girls wrestling
With more than 200 girls in high school wrestling this season in Nebraska, the NSAA has established 10 weight classes for girls-only meets. The divisions are 103 pounds, 109, 117, 124, 132, 142, 154, 170, 190 and 240. When girls wrestle in boys events, the boys weight classes will be used.
Girls wrestling is in its first season as an emerging sport. At least 12 girls-only meets had been scheduled prior to the pandemic, with several subsequently canceled. The non-NSAA sponsored Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association state meet is Jan. 29-30 in York.
Volleyball All-Americans
Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt and Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista have been named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Krause, a 6-foot-4 Nebraska pledge, was a four-time All-Nebraska selection. Sis, a 6-2 Creighton recruit, was a two-time All-Nebraska pick. Elle Glock of Wahoo and Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly were named to the second team. Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt was a third-team selection.
Metro coaches’ selections
All-Nebraska honorary captains Keagan Johnson of Bellevue West and Cole Payton of state champion Omaha Westside are among the players of the year honored by the Metro Football Coaches Association.
Westside’s Brett Froendt was the association’s Tom Jaworski coach of the year.
Position awards went to Westside’s Cade Haberman (offensive line), Dominic Rezac (running backs), Will Hurtado (defensive line) and Avante Dickerson (defensive backs) and Payton (quarterback), Bellevue West’s Micah Riley (tight ends) and Johnson (wide receivers), Omaha Creighton Prep’s Joey Glogowski (defensive line) ands Patrick Foley (punters), Millard West’s James Conway (linebackers) and Millard South’s Cole Lammel (kickers).
George Drinnin of state runner-up Elkhorn South received the Jerry Ball Assistant Coach award.
COACHES' ALL-LEAGUE TEAM
Offense: WR: Keagan Johnson, Kaden Helms, Bellevue West. TE: Micah Riley, Bellevue West. OL: Cade Haberman, Westside; Teddy Prochazka, Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South; Tyler Taylor, Millard North; Kekoa Chai, Bellevue West. QB: Cole Payton, Westside. RB: Dominic Rezac, Westside; Les Richardson, Bellevue West. PK: Cole Lammel, Millard South.
Defense: DL: Joey Glogowski, Prep; Will Hurtado, Westside; Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; Caden Camese, Bellevue West. LB: James Conway, Millard West; Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, Tate Hinrichs, Millard South; Ben Radicia, Westside. DB: Avante Dickerson, Koby Bretz, Westside; Alex Bullock, Prep. P: Patrick Foley, Prep.
Academic All-Metro
Cole Payton, Dominic Rezac, William Hurtado, Brett Thorell, Westside; Chase Emsick, Isaac Zatechka, Cooper Taylor, Guy Hunt, Elkhorn South; Jack Nicholisen, Cole Lammel, Millard South; Gabe Melton, Mick Huber, Gretna; Alex Bullock (co-captain), Michael Barrett, Joey Glogowski, Tony Militti, Creighton Prep; Kaden Helms, Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West; Noah Rookstool, Nick Brokaw, James Conway, Tyler Craft, Millard West; Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; Trent Brehm, Papio South (co-captain)
All-star volleyball, softball rosters
The Nebraska Coaches Association rosters for next July’s all-star volleyball and softball games have been released.
Husker volleyball recruits Lindsay Krause of Skutt, Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly and Rylee Gray of Elkhorn South are committed to playing. So are the other three seniors from the All-Nebraska team: Elle Glock (Wahoo, USC), Allie Gray (Omaha Skutt, Arizona State) and Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista, Creighton).
Volleyball: Mary Claire Daubendiek, Ellie Miller, Omaha Marian; Haley Fleischman, Overton; Rebecca Gebhardt, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast; Elle Glock, Wahoo; Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South; Allie Gray, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Kassidy Hudson, Aurora; Josie Jakubowski, Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul; Logan Jeffus, Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Ray Joens, Elkhorn; Hannah Keppler, Milford; Cassidy Knust; Aurora; Kalli Kroeker, Molly Ramsey, Norris; Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly; Katy Linder, Pleasanton; Peyton Neff, North Platte; Lily Novacek, Kearney; Lauren Pick, Wayne; Morgan Ramsey, CWC; Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X; Kelsie Sears, Wahoo; Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center. Coaches: Jodie Schuller, Alma; Vikki Power. Assistants: Christina Krajicek, Bellevue West; Jodi Craig, Leyton.
Softball: Kamdyn Barrientos, Grand Island; Tahjzha Botts, Ellie Hanson, North Platte; Nyleigh Carbaugh, Jayce Schutte, Elkhorn; Paige Davison, Bre Schneidewind, Omaha Burke; Klair Fagot, Lexington; Reese Floro, Bellevue East; Erin Franzluebbers, GACC; Emma Hain, Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest; Aja Henderson, Wahoo; Jenna Hoelscher, Kate Voisin, Papillion-La Vista; Sophia Hoffman, Omaha Skutt; Maddie Johnston, Scottsbluff; Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South; Jackie Morrissey, Millard South; Alexis Mudloff, Grand Island CC; Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury; Sydney Parra, Seward; Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star; Abby Russell, Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian; Jenna Schinstock, West Point GACC; Jaydan Shigley, Lincoln East; Kylie Shottenkirk, Lincoln North Star; Jayda VanAckeren, Millard West; Jaci Vanderloo, Elkhorn South. Coaches: Jeff Barner, North Platte; Rich Eber, Seward. Assistants: Al Schutte, Elkhorn; Jeff Sturgeon, Burke.
National honor
Rob Brokaw of North Bend is the 2021 National High School Strength Coach of the Year as named by the National High School Strength Coaches Association. A former Nebraska Wesleyan football player who worked at one time at Union Pacific in Omaha as a fitness specialist, he improved the strength program at Fremont Bergan before North Bend hired him in 2016.
In 2015, he started the Nebraska Strength and Conditioning Clinic that draws coaches from the region.
Athletic director honors
Bill Fitzgerald, the retired athletic director at Fremont, was one of eight to receive 2020 NFHS Citations by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Fitzgerald also is the new executive director of the state’s athletic administrators association, replacing the retiring Mike Purdy from Bellevue. Purdy led the group for 16 years.
Steve Throne of Millard South is one of 10 recipients of distinguished service awards from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He and Fitzgerald will receive their awards in December in Denver at the next National Athletic Directors Conference.
All-star football
Isaac Robinson and Aidan Young from Elkhorn High and Hunter Push from Omaha North played in last month’s Blue-Gray All-American Bowl in Arlington, Texas. Scheduled to play in the Blue-Gray’s game next Thursday are Christian Dump of Omaha Central, Dustin LaPerriere of Omaha Burke, Dylan Meyer of Norris and Remington Schimonitz of Paxton.
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH