High school notes: Tickets for state wrestling go on sale soon

Tickets for the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, with new procedures required because of the pandemic

All tickets — including those sold during the tournament — will be purchased and received digitally through Ticketmaster, which will charge a handling fee.

Tickets will be sold individually. No team or school group purchasing is possible because tickets can be purchased in pods of two or four. Pods may not be split and all of the tickets within a pod must be purchased.

The NSAA said availability will be based upon approved capacity from Gov. Ricketts’ office and the Douglas County Health Department.

Tickets will be sent to a purchaser via email. For entry, a guest either may access tickets directly from their email inbox or by utilizing the Ticketmaster smartphone app. CHI Health Center staff members can scan a QR code directly from a visitor’s smart device. Guests will keep their phone(s) in their own possession at all times.

The state meet this year will be four days instead of three. Classes A and D will have separate sessions on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and daytime on Feb. 18, with the televised finals for both at 7 p.m. that day. Classes B and C will follow the same format on Feb. 19 and 20.