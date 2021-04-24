High school soccer: Creighton Prep defeats Omaha Westside; Omaha South tops Millard West

It was the good kind of one-and-done Saturday for Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Class A No. 5 Junior Jays got a second-half goal from Max Matthies and won their eighth one-score match of the season, this time a 1-0 win over third-ranked Omaha Westside.

“We performed well,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “It’s Prep-Westside. There’s so many meaningful layers. It’s not just another game.”

Matthies put away a pass from Aidan Morey with 30 minutes left for the match’s lone goal, the sophomore’s team-leading fifth of the season.

It was the eighth time in their 14 matches that Prep has tallied one goal or less.

“Our whole challenge this year has been scoring goals,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “It’s not our bread and butter. But that’s ok. It will pay dividends, these overtime games and close games, because they’re learning to respond with tenacity and determination.”

Hoover said Westside has his team’s “full attention” after knocking off fellow top-five side Gretna earlier in the week. Gretna was impressive in a 4-2 win over Prep last weekend.