High school soccer: Creighton Prep defeats Omaha Westside; Omaha South tops Millard West

It was the good kind of one-and-done Saturday for Omaha Creighton Prep.
The Class A No. 5 Junior Jays got a second-half goal from Max Matthies and won their eighth one-score match of the season, this time a 1-0 win over third-ranked Omaha Westside.
“We performed well,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “It’s Prep-Westside. There’s so many meaningful layers. It’s not just another game.”
Matthies put away a pass from Aidan Morey with 30 minutes left for the match’s lone goal, the sophomore’s team-leading fifth of the season.
It was the eighth time in their 14 matches that Prep has tallied one goal or less.
“Our whole challenge this year has been scoring goals,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said. “It’s not our bread and butter. But that’s ok. It will pay dividends, these overtime games and close games, because they’re learning to respond with tenacity and determination.”
Hoover said Westside has his team’s “full attention” after knocking off fellow top-five side Gretna earlier in the week. Gretna was impressive in a 4-2 win over Prep last weekend.
With the postseason in sight (district tournaments get under way next Saturday), Hoover hopes his team’s ability to win close matches comes in handy when it matters most.
“I think that is our identity,” Hoover said. “We’ll just grind out and hopefully we’ll get one or two. Guys are kind of embracing that. They know we’re going to be in every game.”
Omaha Westside (8-5)....................0 0—0
At Omaha Creighton Prep (10-4)....0 1—1
GOALS: OCP, Max Matthies.
Omaha South 5, Millard West 1
No comeback required this time.
Class A No. 2 Omaha South scored 18 seconds in and cruised to a 5-1 win over sixth-ranked Millard West in the championship match of the Van Metre Invitational Saturday at Collin Stadium.
The Packers had trailed on two occasions before beating Millard West 3-2 win earlier in the week, but went up in the opening minute on a Wawa Palga converted South’s first opportunity.
Aaron Rodriguez got his first of two on the day 15 minutes later and Edwin Cisneros converted a penalty kick before the break to give the Packers a 3-1 halftime lead.
Rodriguez and Yussuf Adan tacked on second-half scores to South an 11th win over a team ranked at some point this season.
The Packers wrap up the regular season next week with a pair of road challenges - a Monday visit to seventh-ranked Millard North and a Wednesday trip to No. 4 Gretna.