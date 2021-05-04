High school soccer: Gretna boys defeat Fremont in district semifinals

Gretna proved Tuesday night that when it comes to this time of the year, even ugly wins are postseason pretty.

The Class A No. 4 Dragons survived a sluggish outing in a 2-1 win over Fremont in the District A-3 semifinals, advancing to Thursday’s title match to meet a familiar foe.

Gretna will host sixth-ranked Omaha Bryan for the automatic berth into next week’s state tournament. It’ll be the third time the teams have met this season.

“At the end of the day, those are the ones you have to win to get to Morrison,” Dragons coach Tyler Ortlieb said.

His side had to scratch and claw its way through an opening-round match Tuesday against an upset-minded Fremont group.

Senior Cedar Moyer got Gretna on the board in the 18th minute and junior Joey Burns added an insurance goal with 11 minutes to play that would come in handy late.

That’s because Fremont made things interesting with a goal from CK Dieu in the final minute.

“We got lucky to get out of there,” Ortlieb said. “At that point it’s just hang on and get through.”

Ortlieb admitted that he could sense his team was going to be in for a dogfight before it even took the field to warm up.