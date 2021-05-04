High school soccer: Gretna boys defeat Fremont in district semifinals

Gretna proved Tuesday night that when it comes to this time of the year, even ugly wins are postseason pretty.
The Class A No. 4 Dragons survived a sluggish outing in a 2-1 win over Fremont in the District A-3 semifinals, advancing to Thursday’s title match to meet a familiar foe.
Gretna will host sixth-ranked Omaha Bryan for the automatic berth into next week’s state tournament. It’ll be the third time the teams have met this season.
“At the end of the day, those are the ones you have to win to get to Morrison,” Dragons coach Tyler Ortlieb said.
His side had to scratch and claw its way through an opening-round match Tuesday against an upset-minded Fremont group.
Senior Cedar Moyer got Gretna on the board in the 18th minute and junior Joey Burns added an insurance goal with 11 minutes to play that would come in handy late.
That’s because Fremont made things interesting with a goal from CK Dieu in the final minute.
“We got lucky to get out of there,” Ortlieb said. “At that point it’s just hang on and get through.”
Ortlieb admitted that he could sense his team was going to be in for a dogfight before it even took the field to warm up.
He called the play of the Dragons, who were without at least three starters, choppy and said "the mojo just wasn't there."
“You could just tell that the energy level wasn’t there as normal, which is kind of surprising when you’re walking into postseason play,” Ortlieb said. “At the end of the day you survive and move on.”
And what the Dragons move on to is a third meeting with a Bryan team amongst the hottest in the state. The Bears have won seven straight since losing 4-3 in overtime to Gretna in the Metro Conference tournament.
Ortlieb and company also won 1-0 when the teams met in the first week of the regular season. He wouldn’t expect anything less than another battle on Thursday.
“It’s going to be physical, it’s going to be competitive,” Ortlieb said. “Now you have to go play for a district title.”
Fremont (6-10)......0 1—1
At Gretna (14-3)....1 1—2
GOALS: F, CK Dieu; G, Cedar Moyer, Joe Burns.
Gretna 10, Lincoln Northeast 0
Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber tied the Class A record for goals in a season, tallying four more to push her season total to 43 as the Top 10 No. 1 Dragons rolled to the win in the District A-2 semifinals.
It was the seventh time this season Weber has scored three or more goals in a match. The senior added three assists on the night and is now just four helpers shy of the state’s single-season mark in that category as well.
Sophomore Ava Makovicka also had a hat trick for Gretna, which moves into Thursday’s 5 p.m. district championship. The Dragons will face seventh-ranked Millard North in a replay of the Metro Conference tournament final in mid-April, a match Gretna won 4-1.
Lincoln Northeast (3-12)....0 0—0
At Gretna (18-0).................4 6—10
GOALS: Sarah Weber 4, Ava Makovicka 3, Madelyn White, Savannah DeFini, Savannah Andrews.