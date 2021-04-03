High school soccer: Gretna boys shut out Papillion-La Vista South

Tyler Ortlieb’s team may not start fast, but it sure finishes there.
Top 10 No. 4 Gretna was thorough Saturday in a 5-0 win over sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.
But Ortlieb wasn’t ready to call it complete.
“The big thing is we’ve started quite a few games slow,” he said. “And then between five and ten minutes in, a switch goes off and then we’re back to playing.”
The Dragons fit that description Saturday, Ortlieb said, playing the opening stretch on its heels before Cedar Moyer took a misplay in the back and tallied his fourth goal of the season.
Not long after Carter Hinman doubled the lead on a pass from Moyer, and Parker Lammers got the first of his two set-piece goals to push the Gretna lead to 3-0 at the break.
“For the first 10 minutes Papio South held the ball and we felt like we were chasing the game,” Ortlieb said. “Then we get that goal and the game settles in for us.”
Lammers and Hinman each tacked on another goal after the break as the Dragons remained unbeaten.
A home match Monday with Class A No. 10 Millard North begins a potentially big week for Ortlieb and company.
Wednesday’s opening match of the Metro tournament will be Gretna’s first since joining the conference. A field that features eight ranked teams should provide ample opportunities for additional tests.
“With it being our first year in the Metro, we’ve gotten our taste of the Class A schedule the first eight games in,” Ortlieb said.
A two-week stretch to end the regular season will also include matches against top-ranked Omaha South and third-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep.
“That’s the nice thing about our schedule,” Ortlieb said of the challenges. “We’d prefer it that way. I’d rather play a tough schedule and lose a few and know exactly where we stand.”
Gretna (8-0)....................................3 2—5
At Papillion-La Vista South (5-2)...0 0—0
GOALS: G, Cedar Moyer, Carter Hinman 2, Parker Lammers 2.
Lincoln East 5, Millard North 0
Sophomore Kayma Carpenter had a first-half hat trick, and Nebraska commits Briley Hill and Haley Peterson added second-half scores as Top 10 No. 1 Lincoln East rolled to a 5-0 win.
Carpenter pushed her season goal total to 15 as the Spartans improved to 6-0. It was East’s fourth shutout of the season. The Spartans have now outscored opponents 44-2 on the season.
Lincoln East (6-0)...........3 2—5
At Millard North (3-3).....0 0—0