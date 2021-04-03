High school soccer: Gretna boys shut out Papillion-La Vista South

Tyler Ortlieb’s team may not start fast, but it sure finishes there.

Top 10 No. 4 Gretna was thorough Saturday in a 5-0 win over sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South.

But Ortlieb wasn’t ready to call it complete.

“The big thing is we’ve started quite a few games slow,” he said. “And then between five and ten minutes in, a switch goes off and then we’re back to playing.”

The Dragons fit that description Saturday, Ortlieb said, playing the opening stretch on its heels before Cedar Moyer took a misplay in the back and tallied his fourth goal of the season.

Not long after Carter Hinman doubled the lead on a pass from Moyer, and Parker Lammers got the first of his two set-piece goals to push the Gretna lead to 3-0 at the break.

“For the first 10 minutes Papio South held the ball and we felt like we were chasing the game,” Ortlieb said. “Then we get that goal and the game settles in for us.”

Lammers and Hinman each tacked on another goal after the break as the Dragons remained unbeaten.

A home match Monday with Class A No. 10 Millard North begins a potentially big week for Ortlieb and company.