High school soccer: Lincoln Southwest defeats Omaha Skutt in shootout

A rock fight in a rainstorm.
That pretty much summed up Lincoln Southwest’s shootout win Thursday night over Omaha Skutt.
“As the game wore on," Southwest coach Derek Scheich said, "it was like the unstoppable force meets the immovable object."
His Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks got a pair of saves from keeper Nolan Fuelberth and strutted away with a 1-0 win against Skutt, Class B’s top-ranked team.
In doing so Southwest improved to 8-0 on the season, with no ranked opponents left on its regular-season schedule.
A match that was played primarily in the middle third saw dangerous opportunities — for either team — come few and far between.
Both sides got second-half moments of brilliance from their keepers — first Fuelberth on a diving save to keep shot off of a corner kick from finding the net; and next Skutt’s Zach Weis, who made a sprawling save of his own minutes later.
Two scoreless overtime sessions left the stage for two of the state’s best stoppers, and Fuelberth didn’t disappoint.
The Northern Illinois recruit watched Skutt’s first attempt sail high, then stopped two of the next three to put his team in a position to win.
“It’s nice to have the best goalkeeper in the state,” Scheich said. “When we went to the shootout I was confident he was going to get at least one. And then he ended up getting two.”
Southwest’s Carter Novosad calmly went low and to the right with his shot in the fourth round to seal the victory.
The Silver Hawks visit conference rival Kearney in a trophy game on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest (8-0)....0 0 0 0 1—1
At Omaha Skutt (6-1)........0 0 0 0 0—0
GOALS: None.
LSW wins shootout 3-1.
Metro Conference
BOYS
OMAHA WESTSIDE 3, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 1, OT
Adam Rice and Luke Van Bell scored goals in the second overtime to lift the Class A No. 9 Warriors to the victory in the first round of the Metro Conference tournament.
Westside advances to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal against top-ranked Omaha South, a 6-0 winner over Omaha Benson on Thursday.
GIRLS
MILLARD NORTH 1, ELKHORN SOUTH 0
The Mustangs got a penalty kick from Campbell Zimmers in the 74th minute and upset Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South in a Metro tournament opener.
Millard North had lost four of its last five, but now moves on to face Omaha Westside, another unranked upset winner on Thursday.