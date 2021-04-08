High school soccer: Lincoln Southwest defeats Omaha Skutt in shootout

A rock fight in a rainstorm.

That pretty much summed up Lincoln Southwest’s shootout win Thursday night over Omaha Skutt.

“As the game wore on," Southwest coach Derek Scheich said, "it was like the unstoppable force meets the immovable object."

His Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks got a pair of saves from keeper Nolan Fuelberth and strutted away with a 1-0 win against Skutt, Class B’s top-ranked team.

In doing so Southwest improved to 8-0 on the season, with no ranked opponents left on its regular-season schedule.

A match that was played primarily in the middle third saw dangerous opportunities — for either team — come few and far between.

Both sides got second-half moments of brilliance from their keepers — first Fuelberth on a diving save to keep shot off of a corner kick from finding the net; and next Skutt’s Zach Weis, who made a sprawling save of his own minutes later.

Two scoreless overtime sessions left the stage for two of the state’s best stoppers, and Fuelberth didn’t disappoint.

The Northern Illinois recruit watched Skutt’s first attempt sail high, then stopped two of the next three to put his team in a position to win.