High school soccer: Millard North girls hand Gretna first loss of season in district final

With all the horses up front, the ponies are still running.
All the way to Morrison Stadium.
In a win-or-go-home spot in the District A-1 championship Thursday night, Class A No. 7 Millard North dug into its bag of tricks to pull a stunner over top-ranked Gretna 2-1 in a shootout.
The win moved the Mustangs (11-7) into next week’s state tournament in downtown Omaha, and handed Gretna its first loss of the season. The Dragons appear in line for the lone wild card berth.
Millard North coach James Abueg shifted standout keeper Sidney Anderson from her role in goal to an attack position Thursday night. It was the first time the 6-foot-3 Anderson, one of the top goalies in the state, had played in the field since she was 10 years old.
Abueg felt her physical presence could give the Mustangs an advantage up top.
“She’s a bruiser,” Abueg said. “It was definitely one of those things where I told my coaches we were either going to look geniuses, or we were going to look like idiots.”
After Millard North went up on a second-half penalty kick from Campbell Zimmers, Gretna leveled things late on a Sarah Weber goal in the 74th minute.
Two scoreless overtimes gave way to a shootout that would typically be Anderson’s time to shine. Instead sophomore keeper Aaliyah Matthews came up with a stop and saw another Dragon attempt hit the crossbar.
Teammates Emma Cook, Ever Loveridge, Sena Ahovissi and Ocean Scherlizin all cashed in their kicks, the final of which set off a Mustang celebration.
Even outside of the “curveball” with his lineup, as Abueg called it, the Mustangs rose to the level of a Gretna team that already owns the state’s single-season scoring record.
“We played really, really well,” Abueg said.
Anderson called the experience “surreal.”
“I can’t quite describe the feeling,” she said. “I’m always a team first kind of player and I wanted to do everything I could to help us win tonight.”
What sort of jersey will she wear at next week’s state tournament?
“I honestly haven’t thought that far ahead,” Abueg said. “We were just all in and had to try to win tonight.”
Millard North (11-7)...0 1 0 0 1—2
At Gretna (18-1)........0 1 0 0 0—1
GOALS: MN, Campbell Zimmers; G, .
Millard North wins shootout 4-2.
Lincoln Southwest 1, Millar West 0
Ava Spinar scored a second-half goal and Class A No. 2 Southwest beat ninth-ranked Millard West in the District A-2 title match at Seacrest Field.
The Silver Hawks are back at state after missing out on the tournament in 2019, which ended a string of eight straight appearances. Southwest, the last remaining unbeaten girls team in Class A, notched a sixth consecutive shutout, its tenth of the season.
Lincoln East 6, Elkhorn South 2
Senior Briley Hill notched a hat trick to help lift the Class A No. 3 Spartans to the win in the District A-3 championship at Seacrest Field.
After Elkhorn South had cut into a two-score deficit before halftime, Page Monson’s scored with one second left on the first-half clock to push the East lead 3-1 at the break.
Hill, Grace Peterson and Annie Mulder tallied second-half goals for the Spartans, who have eight straight.
It was the fifth multi-score match of the season for Hill, a Nebraska recruit. East (15-1) will play in the state tournament for the second straight season.
BOYS
Gretna 5, Omaha Bryan 3
Gretna saved the best for last.
The Class A No. 3 Dragons climbed out of a pair of two-goal deficits in the first half, and reeled off the match’s final four scores to win the District A-3 championship over sixth-ranked Omaha Bryan.
In the last district final of the week, Gretna beat Bryan for a third time in just over six weeks, punching its ticket to state for a fourth straight season. It also appears to have clinched the wild card for Omaha Creighton Prep.
Brett Perkins and Carter Hinman scored second-half goals, the latter coming in the closing moments after Bryan missed on a couple of golden opportunities at an equalizer.
Perkins and teammate Patrick Long each scored two goals for the Dragons (15-3).
Grand Island 3, Columbus 2
Diego Salas scored twice in the first half and Grand Island held off a late charge to win the District A-4 crown.
Columbus scored twice in the second half to make things interesting, including a goal with around five minutes to play, but couldn’t equalize.
For the Islanders, who lost its first three of the year before wins in 10 of their last 12, it’s a third state tournament appearance in the last four seasons.