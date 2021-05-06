High school soccer: Millard North girls hand Gretna first loss of season in district final

With all the horses up front, the ponies are still running.

All the way to Morrison Stadium.

In a win-or-go-home spot in the District A-1 championship Thursday night, Class A No. 7 Millard North dug into its bag of tricks to pull a stunner over top-ranked Gretna 2-1 in a shootout.

The win moved the Mustangs (11-7) into next week’s state tournament in downtown Omaha, and handed Gretna its first loss of the season. The Dragons appear in line for the lone wild card berth.

Millard North coach James Abueg shifted standout keeper Sidney Anderson from her role in goal to an attack position Thursday night. It was the first time the 6-foot-3 Anderson, one of the top goalies in the state, had played in the field since she was 10 years old.

Abueg felt her physical presence could give the Mustangs an advantage up top.

“She’s a bruiser,” Abueg said. “It was definitely one of those things where I told my coaches we were either going to look geniuses, or we were going to look like idiots.”

After Millard North went up on a second-half penalty kick from Campbell Zimmers, Gretna leveled things late on a Sarah Weber goal in the 74th minute.