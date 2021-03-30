High school soccer: Millard West girls defeat Elkhorn South

Jacque Tevis-Butler saw something different in her Millard West team on Tuesday.

Or maybe it was something she didn’t see.

“They didn’t have the look of fear in their eyes,” the Wildcat coach said. “This is the first time I saw our kids not panic, really. They just played and relied on what we had trained.”

Her Class A No. 3 Millard West side got an early stop from a freshman keeper and knocked in all four attempts in the shootout, outlasting fifth-ranked Elkhorn South for a 2-1 win.

For a team that Tevis-Butler called “so young and so inexperienced,” it was another building block.

“Our kids just went up and struck it with confidence,” she said. “That’s the sign of a maturing team.”

Midfielder Niah Kirchner, one of only two Wildcats with varsity experience entering this season, put her team on top in the ninth minute, making an attacking run and striking a pass from Giuliana Gagliolo high for her second goal of the season.

Elkhorn South, working with the win in the second half, found a late equalizer from Jessica Madott on an assist from freshman Madi Warren.