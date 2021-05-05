High school soccer roundup: Lincoln Southeast boys defeat Omaha Westside in district final

One early and none late has Lincoln Southeast going back to state.
The tenth-ranked Knights scored eight minutes in and staved off a charge down the stretch to knock off No. 5 Omaha Westside 1-0 Wednesday afternoon in the District A-7 championship match.
It lifts Southeast to its first tournament appearance since 2013, and the first for coach Michael Rosza in his seven years as head coach.
“Ecstatic,” Rosza said. “Westside is a storied program. They brought it and our guys brought it.”
The upset started a tripleheader of boys district finals at Seacrest Stadium with capital city teams as hosts. Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest followed with a 2-1 win over Papillion-La Vista South to remain unbeaten and go back to the state tournament.
A weather delay in between the first two matches meant a late start between No. 7 Millard West and ninth-ranked Lincoln East in an evening finale.
There was nothing delayed about the start for Southeast, though.
Will Peterson put home a through ball from Henry Moberly and the Knights had a lead before the match was ten minutes old.
The Southeast defense took it from there.
Rosza said his four backs and a solid middle executed the game plan nearly flawlessly.
“We knew they were going to be bringing good offensive pressure,” Rosza said. “We saw what they could do and knew we had to be disciplined. We played a solid game.”
After starting the season 3-2, the Knights have won eight of their final ten matches going into the state tournament next week at Morrison Stadium.
Rosza said his team has found its footing down the stretch.
“We’ve been putting together some good play,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked, but we’re definitely been jelling.”
Omaha Westside (11-6)..........0 0—0
At Lincoln Southeast (11-4)....1 0—1
GOALS: LSE, Will Peterson.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Bookend goals in the first half were just enough for the Top 10 No. 1 Silver Hawks to make a return trip to the state tournament.
Eli Rhodes scored eight minutes into the match and Quintin Kniss tacked on another with seven minutes to go before the break to give Southwest a 2-0 halftime lead.
Papio South cut the deficit in half in the 52nd minute on a Gus Kriegler finish, but couldn’t find an equalizer the rest of the way.
For Southwest, the only remaining unbeaten boys team in the state, it’s a third straight trip to Omaha.
Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 2
Dustin Rowe’s goal with 15 minutes to play gave Millard South a lead it wouldn’t relinquish and its head coach a night he’ll never forget.
The Class A No. 8 Patriots fell behind, gave up a second-half equalizer and eventually prevailed with the victory over Omaha Burke in Thursday’s District A-5 championship match.
In his final season on the bench, longtime Millard South head coach Jim Cooney takes his team to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 when his Patriots won it all.
Millard South trailed in the first half, but got goals from Zach McClanathan and Ryan Lee to take a 2-1 lead to the break. After Burke leveled things 12 minutes into the second half, Rowe delivered a winner, giving the Patriots a sixth result in its last seven matches.
Omaha South 1, Millard North 0, SO
Senior keeper Rodolfo Ramirez made back-to-back stops in the shootout and defending champion Omaha South survived for a 1-0 win over Millard North in the District A-2 Championship at Collin Stadium.
David Rojas finished things off with his score in the fifth round of kicks, giving South a 4-3 edge.
The Class A No. 2 Packers moved to 18-1 on the season and will make a state tournament appearance for the 11th consecutive season.
Millard West 2, Lincoln East 1
An own goal in the first half was the difference for Class A No. 7 Millard West in the victory over ninth-ranked Lincoln East in the District A-6 championship.
The Wildcats got out to an early lead with a goal in the eighth minute, and got another moments later on a mix-up in the East back end.
The Spartans trimmed the deficit to one in the second half, and had a couple of clean looks at an equalizer in the closing minutes.
For Millard West (9-7), next week’s state tournament will be a return to normalcy. The Wildcats saw a streak of 11 straight appearances broken in 2018.
GIRLS
Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 1
Death, taxes and Omaha Marian in the state soccer tournament.
The Class A No. 4 Crusaders got a goal from junior Abby Lefler in the opening minutes, another from Mia Suter to start the second half and a penalty kick by Hannah Tate in the final minutes to beat Omaha Westside for the District A-6 title at Tranquility Park.
Marian has won nine straight since a loss to Westside early April.
Next week’s state tournament appearance will be the program’s 13th straight. The Crusaders (14-3) have played in six consecutive state finals.
Kearney 3, Lincoln High 1
Three goals in a stretch of 16 minutes in the first half was enough for the Bearcats to win the District A-7 championship.
Aubrey Vancura, Haley Straka and Delaney Junker tallied goals for Kearney, which won for the eighth time in its last nine matches.
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Bellevue East 1
Savanna Solomon and Mia Lang scored second-half goals and Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South won the District A-5 title.
The Titans will play in the state tournament for the second straight season, but just the third time in program history.