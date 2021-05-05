High school soccer roundup: Lincoln Southeast boys defeat Omaha Westside in district final

One early and none late has Lincoln Southeast going back to state.

The tenth-ranked Knights scored eight minutes in and staved off a charge down the stretch to knock off No. 5 Omaha Westside 1-0 Wednesday afternoon in the District A-7 championship match.

It lifts Southeast to its first tournament appearance since 2013, and the first for coach Michael Rosza in his seven years as head coach.

“Ecstatic,” Rosza said. “Westside is a storied program. They brought it and our guys brought it.”

The upset started a tripleheader of boys district finals at Seacrest Stadium with capital city teams as hosts. Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest followed with a 2-1 win over Papillion-La Vista South to remain unbeaten and go back to the state tournament.

A weather delay in between the first two matches meant a late start between No. 7 Millard West and ninth-ranked Lincoln East in an evening finale.

There was nothing delayed about the start for Southeast, though.

Will Peterson put home a through ball from Henry Moberly and the Knights had a lead before the match was ten minutes old.

The Southeast defense took it from there.