High school soccer: Unranked teams turn district brackets on their heads

Well that didn’t take long.

A postseason that promised chaos got it after the first match, and then continuously throughout the opening day of district tournaments across the state.

Most notable amongst the shockwaves was a pair of unranked teams — one boys, one girls — that turned brackets on their heads.

An overtime goal from Juan Ixquiactap lifted the unranked Columbus boys to a 1-0 overtime win over Class A No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep in the District A-4 tournament.

“They were the better team today, we just caught some breaks,” Discoverer coach John Arlt said. “But we also showed some maturity today. We were really being outplayed early on. We just hung on and fought.”

The diminutive Ixquiactap got his head on a crossed ball, putting it towards goal and off the fingertips of the keeper for the match-winner.

It was the first victory over Prep in program history for the Discoverers, who opened the season 1-7 and have now won seven straight.

“They’ve hung tough and now they’re getting the reward for it,” Arlt said.