High school swimming: Ratings and swimmers to watch

Tommy Palmer, senior, Lincoln Southwest: If it seems like Palmer has been around for a long time, it’s because he’s been good since day one for the Silver Hawks. Palmer made the championship final in six races in his first three seasons, and he won five of those finals, finishing second only in the 100 freestyle as a freshman. As the leader of the defending state champions both in and out of the water, Palmer is primed to graduate as one of the all-time greats.

John Watson, junior, Omaha Creighton Prep: The Missouri commit is the defending state champion in the 200 individual medley (1:51.76) and 500 freestyle (4:40.64). As one of the leaders of a deep junior class, Watson is looking not only for more gold medals but also to lead Prep back to the top of the team standings at the state meet after the Junior Jays fell just 5.5 points short of winning the 2021 state title.

Kael Mlinek, senior, Lincoln Southwest: Just like Palmer, Mlinek won two gold medals at the ’21 state meet after joining the Silver Hawks squad late in the season. Mlinek touched first in the 100 freestyle (46.04) and the 100 breaststroke (55.09). He also won gold with Palmer in the 200 medley relay.

Preseason ratings