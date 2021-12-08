High school swimming: Ratings and swimmers to watch

Below are the swimmers to watch and the ratings for Nebraska high school swimming season.
Swimmers to watch
Natalya Woods, sophomore, Lincoln Southeast: The 2021 state meet was where Woods showed she was ready to shine on the postseason stage. It’s not easy for freshmen to win any race, but Woods did it twice with a sweep of the 200 and 500 freestyle races. Only one person in state history — Karen Criss of Omaha Marian (2003-06) — has won eight individual titles. Woods has a chance to match that.
Josie Hood, junior, Omaha Marian: Hood finished second to Woods in the 200 free and won the gold medal in the 100 free at the 2021 state meet. She also swam a leg on two of the Crusaders’ winning relay teams, the 200 and 400 freestyles. A rematch with Woods in the 200 free or a shot at the 50 freestyle title are options for Hood when it’s postseason time.
Olivia Dendinger, senior, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South: Dendinger is the defending state champion in the 200 individual medley, and she also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly. At the 2020 state meet Dendinger was sixth in the butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, proving she’s versatile enough in the specialty strokes to contend for gold this winter in at least three events.
Tommy Palmer, senior, Lincoln Southwest: If it seems like Palmer has been around for a long time, it’s because he’s been good since day one for the Silver Hawks. Palmer made the championship final in six races in his first three seasons, and he won five of those finals, finishing second only in the 100 freestyle as a freshman. As the leader of the defending state champions both in and out of the water, Palmer is primed to graduate as one of the all-time greats.
John Watson, junior, Omaha Creighton Prep: The Missouri commit is the defending state champion in the 200 individual medley (1:51.76) and 500 freestyle (4:40.64). As one of the leaders of a deep junior class, Watson is looking not only for more gold medals but also to lead Prep back to the top of the team standings at the state meet after the Junior Jays fell just 5.5 points short of winning the 2021 state title.
Kael Mlinek, senior, Lincoln Southwest: Just like Palmer, Mlinek won two gold medals at the ’21 state meet after joining the Silver Hawks squad late in the season. Mlinek touched first in the 100 freestyle (46.04) and the 100 breaststroke (55.09). He also won gold with Palmer in the 200 medley relay.
Preseason ratings
BOYS
1. Lincoln Southwest
2. Omaha Creighton Prep
3. Omaha Westside
4. Millard North
5. Lincoln Pius X
6. Elkhorn/ES/EN
7. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South
8. Lincoln East
9. Grand Island/GINW/GICC/Doniphan-Trumbull
10. Kearney/Kearney Catholic
GIRLS
1. Omaha Marian
2. Lincoln Southwest
3. Omaha Westside
4. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South
5. Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High NE
6. Millard North
7. Elkhorn/ES/EN
8. Lincoln Southeast
9. Lincoln East
10. Millard South
Ratings committee: Sam Bach, Lincoln Northeast; Andy Cunningham, Millard North; David Nelson, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic.