High school track: Sidney breaks meet and school records in 3,200 relay

Sidney’s boys never have won the Class B 3,200-meter relay at the state meet.
That could change this year, given what the Red Raiders ran Tuesday night at the start of the Best of the West regional meet at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium.
Their 8:02.29 blew away the meet and school records and moved them into second on the all-class top 10 this season, trailing only Class A Fremont.
The Red Raider quartet was Daniel Bashtovoi, Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer and Treyson Johnstone.
Columbus Lakeview Invitational
Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels and Keelianne Green each was a four-gold winner as the Eagles won the girls title. Gubbels swept the hurdles, won the high jump and joined Green on the 1,600 relay. Her 46.98 in the low hurdles was the fastest of the season in Class B.
Green’s individual wins were in the long and triple jumps and the girls 800. The host school ran away with the boys title as Landon Ternus claimed four goals — a sweep of the throws, the 200 and the 1,600 relay — and Braxton Borer swept the hurdles.
Wahoo Neumann’s Kali Jurgensmeier won the high and triple jumps and 300 hurdles, and finished second in the 400, as the Cavs easily beat the host Tigers for the girls title. Wahoo was the boys champion.
Photos: Nebraska TrackFest
Ashland-Greenwood's Evan Shepard, left, and Minden's Gage Fries run the 110 meter hurdles at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Medals yet to be awarded at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn finishes first in the 3200 meter run during TrackFest on Tuesday.
Crofton's Jordyn Arens leans across the finish line during the 3200 meter run during TrackFest on Tuesday.
Lincoln Southwest's Jacob Rinn runs the 800 meter run at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts closes his eyes as he finishes the 800 meter run at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Crofton's Jordyn Arens, left, leans on Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn at Nebraska after Rinn finished first and Arens second in the 3200 meter run during TrackFest on Tuesday.
Gretna's Colby Erdkamp celebrates winning the 3200 meter run at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Gretna's Colby Erdkamp completes a lap in the 3200 meter run at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, right, peeks over at Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson during the 400 meter dash during TrackFest on Tuesday. Zelasney would win finish first, Brayton second.
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney at Nebraska takes off from his block to start the 400 meter dash during TrackFest on Tuesday.
The shot lands during the shot put at Nebraska TrackFes on Tuesday.
Wahoo Neumann's Trenton Moudry makes an attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Wahoo Neumann's Trenton Moudry gets ready for a practice attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos gets ready for a practice attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Aurora's Gage Griffith makes an attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos makes an attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Aurora's Gage Griffith makes an attempt in the shot put at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre run the second heat of the 100 meter dash at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
From left: Wood River's Logan Turek, Lincoln Southwest's Jake Leader, Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre,Grand Island Central Catholic's Gage Steinke, and Lincoln Southwest 's Collin Fritton run the second heat of the 100 meter dash at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
From left: Ashland-Greenwood's Lleyton West, Fremont Bergan's Kade McIntyre and Ashland-Greenwood's Nathan Upton run in the first heat of the 100 meter dash at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
From left: Wood River's Jazmine Rodriguez, Jenna Rauert, Syracuse's Hannah Knox and Lincoln Lutheran's Molli run the 100 meter dash at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe, left, and Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal run the 100 meter hurdles at Nebraska TrackFest on Tuesday.
