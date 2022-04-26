High school track: Sidney breaks meet and school records in 3,200 relay

Sidney’s boys never have won the Class B 3,200-meter relay at the state meet.

That could change this year, given what the Red Raiders ran Tuesday night at the start of the Best of the West regional meet at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium.

Their 8:02.29 blew away the meet and school records and moved them into second on the all-class top 10 this season, trailing only Class A Fremont.

The Red Raider quartet was Daniel Bashtovoi, Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer and Treyson Johnstone.

Columbus Lakeview Invitational

Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels and Keelianne Green each was a four-gold winner as the Eagles won the girls title. Gubbels swept the hurdles, won the high jump and joined Green on the 1,600 relay. Her 46.98 in the low hurdles was the fastest of the season in Class B.

Green’s individual wins were in the long and triple jumps and the girls 800. The host school ran away with the boys title as Landon Ternus claimed four goals — a sweep of the throws, the 200 and the 1,600 relay — and Braxton Borer swept the hurdles.

North Bend Invitational

Wahoo Neumann’s Kali Jurgensmeier won the high and triple jumps and 300 hurdles, and finished second in the 400, as the Cavs easily beat the host Tigers for the girls title. Wahoo was the boys champion.​

