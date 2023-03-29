When more than half of last year’s gold medalists are returning, conditions are ripe for a memorable track and field season in the state.

Two throwers are already in the national top 10 in outdoor track after only two weeks.

Sam Cappos of Lincoln East, who signed with Arizona State, is fifth in the boys discus at 183-7. Kat Beachler of Millard North is eighth in the girls shot put at 45-2¾. Two more girls shot putters have national top-10 marks in indoor meets, returning gold medalist Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City.

Lincoln East’s girls distance runners, in an event that’s not conducted at the state meet, are No. 3 nationally in the 6,400-meter relay. Jordyn Wissing, Mia Murray, Peyton Svehla and Berlyn Schutz fashioned a time of 21:33.42, serving notice they will be vying for an all-time mark in the state’s longest relay, the 3,200.

An eye-popping time unusual for this early in the season is the 42.04 (converted from the hand-held time of 41.78) by Omaha Creighton Prep’s 400 relay team of CharMar Brown, John Pargo, returning 200 gold medalist Jack Gillogly and Andrew Jones at Millard North' Ron Park Relays last weekend.

Returning boys 3,200 gold medalist Carson Noecker of Hartington/Newcastle clicked off a 9:16.97 on his home track Tuesday in the Hartington Cedar Catholic meet.

The returning gold medalists for boys are Jaylen Lloyd, who transferred to Omaha Westside from Omaha Central, in the 100 and the triple jump; Gillogly in the 200, Noecker in the 1,600, Xander Provance of Chadron in the high hurdles, Jackson Roberts of Boone Central in the intermediate hurdles, Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South in the discus, Power Five football prospect Carter Nelson of Ainsworth in the high jump and Adam Dugger of McCook in the long jump.

Lloyd won the long jump in two national meets after last season, made the All-Nebraska team in football and earned a scholarship from Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule. But he’s coming off a late-season injury that is delaying the start to his senior year in track.

“Recovery is going well. Taking things slow," his father, Andante Lloyd, wrote in an email.

Westside gained another potential high-point producer in sophomore sprinter Keynan Cotton, who transferred from Papillion-La Vista.

In girls, Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South is a double gold returner (1,600 and 3,200). Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X in the low hurdles, Stieb in the shot, Madison Smith of Gothenburg in the discus, Bryn McNair of Chase County in the high jump, Lademi Davies of Westside in the long jump and Lilee Kaasch of Millard South in the triple jump also seek to add to their state-medal gold medal collections.

Stella Miner of Omaha Westside, who won the 800 gold last year, is out for the season because of injury.

Westside hosts an eight-team meet Saturday that will bring together Lincoln schools Lincoln High, Northeast, Pius X and Southeast with Prep, Millard North, Central and the Warriors.

Returning 2022 state champions

BOYS

* — denotes All-Class gold medalists

100: *A, Jaylen Lloyd, now at Omaha Westside, 10.54; B, Grant Schere, Waverly, 10.77; D, Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 11.06.

200: *A, Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 21.33; B, Schere, 22.02; D, Zelasney, 22.42.

400: D, Zelasney, 51.65.

800: C, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 1:58.31.

1,600: B, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 4:25.27; C, Carson Noecker, Hartington/Newcastle, 4:19.61; D, Jarrett Miles, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 4:40.66 (school is Class C in 2023).

3,200: B, Salazar-Molina, 4:25.27; *C, Noecker, 9:16.05.

110 hurdles: A, Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, 14.60; *B, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46.

300 hurdles: A: Andrew Brown, Omaha Central, 39.17. *B, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46; D, Clayton Moore, Mullen, 40.56.

Shot: C, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 57-8½; D, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 54-4¾.

Discus: *A, Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 185-6; C, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 179-0.

High jump: A, Jackson Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8; *C, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-10.

Long jump: A, Lloyd, 23-3½; *B, Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5¾.

Triple jump: *A, Lloyd, 50-3½; B, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 46-6.

Pole vault: D, Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0.

GIRLS

100: B, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.03

200: B, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 24.71.

400: B, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.27; C, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.18.

800: *A, Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16 (injured for 2023 season); B, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:17.43; C, Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2:18.27.

1,600: *A: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:51.67; B, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:14.96; C, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:17.98.

3,200: *A, Sievers, 10:27.74; B, Stuckey, 11:22.87; C, Arens, 11:28.48.

100 hurdles: A, Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 14.52; D, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.17.

300 hurdles: *A, Campos, 43.65.

Shot: A, Kat Beachler, Millard North, 43-5¼; B, Sage Burbach, Norris, 46-4; *C, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 47-5¼; D, Jessalynn Hudson, BDS, 40-4.

Discus: A, Beachler, 133-10; *B, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6; C, Stieb, 137-11.

High jump: A, Elle Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-5; B, Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3; *C, McNair, 5-8.

Long jump: *A, Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-6¼; B, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 17-9¾; C, Ella Gardner, Superior, 18-¾; D, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-8.

Triple jump: *A, Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 39-7; B, Maria Connealy, Omaha Gross, 37-5¼; C, Gardner, 37-3¼; D, Richardson, 36-7.

Pole vault: D, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 11-0.

