High school volleyball Jamobrees provide a test run for health protocols

The annual Jamboree exhibition volleyball matches are taking on added importance this season.
They will serve as a way for administrators to assess protocols under COVID-19 guidelines.
“We know the Jamboree matches are for a great cause," Bennington vice principal Greg Lamberty said. “But they also will help us devise our strategy moving forward."
Lamberty was the Badgers’ athletic director for seven years before becoming vice principal. He has overseen several Jamboree matches, which serve as fundraisers for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.
Bennington will host Omaha Westside in a Jamboree match Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We have a plan in place for the start of our athletic season and we’ll see how things go Thursday night," he said. “Then we’ll get as much feedback as we can and see if we need to tweak some things."
Admission to the match — and many high school matches this season — will be limited to immediate family members. Lamberty said a pass list will be used to control the Bennington fans but a challenge might await trying to limit visiting fans.
“That’s going to be one of the things we’ll be watching," he said. “How strict are we going to be and how cooperative fans from opposing teams are going to be."
Lamberty added that Bennington already has learned something while watching how other schools are addressing admission issues during the pandemic.
“We had a Jamboree softball game last weekend at Gretna," he said. “They did a nice job of sending us a letter and informing us of their protocols so we knew what to expect ahead of time."
Lamberty said the Jamboree teams will be limited to their varsity rosters, which also will limit the number of family members who can attend. Westside submitted a 16-player roster while Bennington’s roster has 13.
Badgers’ first-year athletic director Chris Kessell said the Jamboree match will indeed be closely scrutinized.
“We know the season could easily go away for these athletes," he said. “That’s why we want to do everything we can to be safe."
The situation is the same farther west at Kearney High, where the Bearcats will host North Platte and Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday night in a Jamboree triangular.
“We understand these matches don’t count," Kearney Athletic Director Ryan Hogue said. “But they’ll give us a good idea of what we need to do and how we can possibly improve."
Hogue said the Bearcats’ administration had considered passing on the Jamboree matches this season due to coronavirus concerns, but that won’t be the case.
“We asked the coaches, and their players really wanted to compete," he said. “It’s a different normal for the kids now but they still want to go out and play."
Hogue said Kearney’s Jamboree matches, which will require fans to wear masks and maintain social distancing, is an extension of what the school already has been doing to keep its students safe.
“We have 1,680 kids here and we take their temperature twice a day, so we are taking things very seriously," he said. “I’m proud of the way our students have handled the situation."
Jamboree matches will be held through Tuesday, with the regular season starting next Thursday.
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!