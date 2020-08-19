High school volleyball Jamobrees provide a test run for health protocols

The annual Jamboree exhibition volleyball matches are taking on added importance this season.

They will serve as a way for administrators to assess protocols under COVID-19 guidelines.

“We know the Jamboree matches are for a great cause," Bennington vice principal Greg Lamberty said. “But they also will help us devise our strategy moving forward."

Lamberty was the Badgers’ athletic director for seven years before becoming vice principal. He has overseen several Jamboree matches, which serve as fundraisers for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.

Bennington will host Omaha Westside in a Jamboree match Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We have a plan in place for the start of our athletic season and we’ll see how things go Thursday night," he said. “Then we’ll get as much feedback as we can and see if we need to tweak some things."

Admission to the match — and many high school matches this season — will be limited to immediate family members. Lamberty said a pass list will be used to control the Bennington fans but a challenge might await trying to limit visiting fans.