High school wrestling during COVID? The sport actually has an advantage

Pick an emotion and Nate Olson has probably felt it leading up to the season-opening weekend of high school wrestling.
Now that his defending Class A champion Millard South squad is ready to actually take the mat, there’s a different sort of emotion.
“You kind of just flip a switch,” Olson said. “There’s just something about live competition that’s different from the wrestling room. You can tell kids are ready to get after it.”
The Patriots will be the resounding favorite to win a third straight state team title in February. And it may not be another lineup that provides the biggest challenge.
No sport may face the kind of uphill battle during a pandemic like the one wrestling will. But there aren’t many as determined to make it work, either.
“They know if they want to have wrestling, they need to do certain things,” Olson said.
There’s a lengthy list of guidelines set forth by the Nebraska School Activities Association, as well as alterations to postseason schedules.
Olson has tried to stay ahead of the curve on those kinds of matters through multiple email groups between wrestling coaches where discussions take place on how to best handle the most intimate of sports while still being cautious.
The Patriot program was split into two groups — with one practicing before school and another after school. Masks are as much of a part of the regular equipment as headgear.
But they’re wrestling again, something that couldn’t be said much since February.
“I think the kids are itching more to get back to wrestling now because there wasn’t a lot of summer stuff going on,” Olson said. “They want this school season bad.”
He understands the hurdles, but is trying to stay optimistic. He points out that wrestling one opponent for a six-minute match is likely less contact than guarding the same player on the basketball court for an entire game.
NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon uses the same comparison. He even takes it a step further. The former collegiate wrestling coach says the sport has an “advantage” over others in this new era.
“We clean constantly,” Higdon said. “We’ve always cleaned constantly. I don’t think that’s as much of a shock to us.”
He understands the challenges ahead, though. Higdon coaches his son’s youth club, so he’s well-versed in the precautions that are in place, and what teams will go through to be on the mat.
It’s enough to keep a coach up at night.
“The anxiety that I get thinking about if something happens right before districts or right before state,” Olson said, “It’s driving me nuts.”
Facing his loaded lineup may give others the same feelings.
Four of a school-record five champions are back from a squad that was the first since 2011 to score more than 200 team points at the state tournament. Each of the returning gold medalists will be considered a prohibitive favorite again this season.
Caleb Coyle (120 pounds), Connor Knopick (126), Tyler Antoniak (145) and Antrell Taylor (160) give Millard South the most potent middle lineup in the state.
Coyle is an Oregon State recruit with designs on a second straight title. Knopick, who committed to Iowa State over the summer, is one of the top 30 recruits in the nation for the 2021 class. Taylor, a junior, gave his pledge to Nebraska last month, a major recruiting coup for the Huskers over the likes of Ohio State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Illinois.
Antoniak — who, along with Knopick and Taylor, has wrestled on world teams — is a Division I recruit as well, with options for some of the top programs in the country.
Mix in fellow world team member Joel Adams, three-time medalist Scott Robertson and state runner-up Connor Hoy and you start to see what the rest of Class A is up against.
The first of two straight weekend trips to Iowa was on tap Saturday. Millard South will be in the field at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational for its first action of the season.
The Patriots will then travel to Sioux City on Dec. 12 for the Arena Sports Academy Invitational, a tournament that will also feature second-ranked Grand Island.
Cancellation of state dual tournament
Starting the regular season may not seem like a milestone moment, but there was a sense of relief in a midweek conversation with Higdon.
The man in charge of wrestling for the NSAA has his fingerprints all over the sport in the state of Nebraska. He somehow feels ready for the kind of season no one can really prepare for.
Among the changes that wrestling fans will notice most — the elimination of the state dual tournament has generated the most feedback, Higdon said. He’s hopeful that it’s a conversation that doesn’t have to happen again.
“In my mind, that’s a one-time thing,” he said of the event’s cancellation.
Protocols for the season include capacity restrictions and tournament format changes (from two days to one day).
A bigger challenge, though, may be in the number of those behind the whistles.
Higdon said an evaluation this week showed a decrease between 22% and 24% in wrestling officials, something that could impact the season in different ways.
Paul Garcia will go for fourth state title
Paul Garcia has the chance to put himself — and his program — in heady territory.
The Scottsbluff senior, a Wyoming recruit, is the lone wrestler going for a fourth state title this season.
Garcia has won Class B titles at 106, 113 and 120 pounds. He’s ranked nationally by multiple publications.
Another Garcia gold would make Scottsbluff only the sixth program in state history with more than one four-time champion — Omaha Skutt leads with five, with Omaha North, Bennington, Howells and Greeley each having two.
Ex-Scottsbluff star Colton Adams capped his career with a fourth title in 2014. Only Skutt has had more than one four-timer since 2010.
nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports