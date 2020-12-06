High school wrestling during COVID? The sport actually has an advantage

The Patriot program was split into two groups — with one practicing before school and another after school. Masks are as much of a part of the regular equipment as headgear.

But they’re wrestling again, something that couldn’t be said much since February.

“I think the kids are itching more to get back to wrestling now because there wasn’t a lot of summer stuff going on,” Olson said. “They want this school season bad.”

He understands the hurdles, but is trying to stay optimistic. He points out that wrestling one opponent for a six-minute match is likely less contact than guarding the same player on the basketball court for an entire game.

NSAA assistant director Ron Higdon uses the same comparison. He even takes it a step further. The former collegiate wrestling coach says the sport has an “advantage” over others in this new era.

“We clean constantly,” Higdon said. “We’ve always cleaned constantly. I don’t think that’s as much of a shock to us.”

He understands the challenges ahead, though. Higdon coaches his son’s youth club, so he’s well-versed in the precautions that are in place, and what teams will go through to be on the mat.