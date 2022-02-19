History is made at the Nebraska high school state wrestling tournament

They go down in history, Garrett Grice as a four-time champion and Tyson Terry as the first heavyweight to win as a freshman.

Don't forget the girls. They left their mark in the NSAA's first state championship just for them.

Grice heads to the University of Virginia as the 35th member of the four-time club and the first from Bellevue East. Saturday, the nation’s No. 10 wrestler at 138 pounds finished a 196-1 career in front of an appreciative full house at CHI Health Center.

“You guys have helped me a lot through some hard times," Grice told them in a live televised interview. “Thank you.”

Grice’s father, Clayton Grice, died shortly after the 2021 tournament.

“State was the biggest deal to him. He loved it more than anything. So in a way he’s in the arena," Garrett said. “He was watching down on me. He was helping me out there. So I know he would have been more excited than anyone else. He really did show me. He taught me how to be a man.”

Girls wrestling, which exceeded growth expectations in its first season, was the first on the mats for the finals. The first winner was Bennington freshman 100-pounder Maycee Peacher after a first-period pin. The fastest pin in the 12 finals was 13 seconds by Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer at 235.

Millard South’s Class A title was its fourth in a row and seventh in the past eight years. Bennington ended a 15-year championship drought by winning Class B. David City Aquinas won Class C for the first time since 2004 and Sutherland had a breakthrough season in Class D.

South Sioux City is the first girls team champion.

Grice’s catch-and-release method enabled him to break the Class A record for takedowns by more than 500. The final 11 came in his 25-10 technical fall over Lincoln East junior Cole Toline.

As dominant as he is, were there any worries? A move that would go awry and cost him?

“I would say a little bit. You always are going to have a little bit of doubt. I call it the little man voice," Grice said. “You just have to keep those feelings out.”

A 5-4 setback as a sophomore to Omaha Burke’s Jakason Burke kept him from a perfect prep career.

“I would love to run that match back, but you learn from your losses," Grice said. “It really did make me a better wrestler, showed me what I had to improve on. So yeah, I'm OK with that at the end of the day.”

He got to his mother, Jodi, for a hug after the match.

“Yeah, she’s the GOAT. She does everything. She's been my biggest supporter since day one," he said. “She supported every decision I made even if she didn't necessarily agree with it.”

The next four-time champion could be Class B 113-pounder junior Kael Lauridsen of Bennington. His third title came on a first-period pin of Sidney sophomore Chance Houser. Lauridsen is the highest of any Nebraska wrestler in the MatScouts national rankings at No. 4 in 112. When he was at 120 earlier in the season, he was eighth at that weight.

Terry, from Omaha North, beat Omaha Northwest’s Tyson Danner 4-2 at Class A 285. He was 39-0 this season. The only other freshmen to wrestle for a heavyweight title were Scott Stara of David City in 1989 and Mitch Manstedt of Clarks in 1997.

Millard South crowned four champions, starting with sophomore Miles Anderson at 113. Joel Adams at 145 and Tyler Antoniak at 152 became repeat winners and NU-bound Antrell Taylor at 170 became the Patriots’ third three-time champion, counting when the school was Millard High. Isaac DeLoa was a four-timer.

Lincoln East, with champions Gabe Turman at 120 and repeater Keith Smith at 132, trailed the Patriots 217-145. Columbus was third.

Bennington went the longest of the boys championship teams before clinching. The Badgers then went 5-of-6 to outscore Hastings 160.5-128, with Waverly third. Besides Kael Lauridsen and his freshman brother Kyler at 126, Connor Ritonya at 119, A.J. Parrish in an upset of undefeated Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo at 152 and repeater Luke MacDonald at 189 were the Badgers’ champions.

Two-time champion Chris Nickolite was the only winner for Aquinas, which had three in the finals. The Monarchs had 141 points to 104.5 for defending champion Central City and 98 for Milford.

Sutherland was a relative latecomer to wrestling with its launch in 1995-96. The Sailors had only two state champions before Saturday, when they crowned three. Jon Peterka was 55-0 at 138, Hunter Cook 51-0 at 152 and Gavin White joined older brother William White (2019) on getting to the top of the awards stand with an overtime win over Gunner Reimers of Palmer, who had been undefeated this season and a returning champion.

Sutherland had 141 points to 93 for Mullen and 92 for Winside.

The girls champions included Yutan’s freshman twins, undefeated Aubrie at 107 and Alexis at 120. Zoey Barber of Plattsmouth (114), undefeated Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside (126), Selena Zamora of South Sioux City (132), undefeated Reagen Gallaway of Amherst (138), Kenli Boeselager of Chadron (145), undefeated Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux (152), undefeated Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo (165) and Kenzie Parsons of Pierce (185) were the others. All will be back next season, except for Parsons.

South Sioux had Melissa De La Torre take third at 235, Stephanie Gonzalez fourth at 145 and Gloria Flores fifth at 100 in scoring 95 points. Norfolk was runner-up with 66.5 – the Panthers had two runner-up wrestlers – and West Point-Beemer third with 61.

NU-bound Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola, a two-time winner, took a 5-2 decision from Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic at Class C 160 to cap his Class C wins record at 213.

Stu's Views

Ladies first

Rightly, the historic girls championship matches kicked off the finals. The NSAA interspersed the other girls matches throughout the round, inserting them after the boys 132 and 170 weight divisions. Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, this should be the next Great Moment in High School Sports honoree.

Back to normal

It’s easy to forget that in 2021 the tournament couldn’t have all four classes together because of COVID-19 restrictions. So this year, especially with Omaha lifting its mask mandate the day before the tournament, felt more like 2020. Finally.

Poor sportsmanship

There seemed to be more teams than usual docked points for poor sportsmanship, including coaches. Other gestures spotted during the finals by wrestlers — winners and losers — were iffy. It’s not a good look.

Two states, three titles

Papillion-La Vista’s Nick Hamilton became a three-time champ — when counting his Iowa title from his sophomore year at Underwood — by defeating Bellevue West's Grant Moraski at Class A 160. Hamilton made the state finals every year and finished with a 199-3 record. Like Garrett Grice, he’ll wrestle at Virginia.

