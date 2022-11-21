Hitchcock County takes out No. 1 Howells-Dodge for first state title

Hitchcock County shut out Howells-Dodge in the second half and held onto the lead it took four plays into the half for a 22-12 win in the Eight Man-2 championship game at Memorial Stadium.

The loss ended a 25-game winning streak for Howells-Dodge (12-1), last year's Eight Man-1 champion.

Hitchcock County (13-0), which trailed 12-8 at halftime, struck for a 45-yard touchdown pass from Keynan Gaston to Trent Kisker.​ It tacked on an insurance score on Drew Scott's 1-yard run with 58 seconds left.

Hitchcock County was in its first NSAA final. It lost to Arthur County in the 2011 Six-Man Coaches Association playoff final, during the period in which the NSAA did not conduct a six-man playoff.