 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert

Hitchcock County takes out No. 1 Howells-Dodge for first state title

  • Updated
  • 0

Hitchcock County shut out Howells-Dodge in the second half and held onto the lead it took four plays into the half for a 22-12 win in the Eight Man-2 championship game at Memorial Stadium.

The loss ended a 25-game winning streak for Howells-Dodge (12-1), last year's Eight Man-1 champion.

Hitchcock County (13-0), which trailed 12-8 at halftime, struck for a 45-yard touchdown pass from Keynan Gaston to Trent Kisker.​ It tacked on an insurance score on Drew Scott's 1-yard run with 58 seconds left.

Hitchcock County was in its first NSAA final. It lost to Arthur County in the 2011 Six-Man Coaches Association playoff final, during the period in which the NSAA did not conduct a six-man playoff.

Stu Pospisil previews and predicts all the Nebraska state football championship games.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert