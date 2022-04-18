 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home runs power Millard South past Lincoln Southwest

  • Updated
Brayden Smith and Cam Kozeal belted homers Monday night to lead Millard South to an 11-5 win over Lincoln Southwest.

Smith had four RBIs while Kozeal had three for the 14-4 Patriots.

The Silver Hawks fell to 12-8.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

