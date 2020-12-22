Home teams advance to quarterfinal round of boys Metro Holiday tourney

Home teams held serve Tuesday in the first round of the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament.

All eight moved on to next Tuesday’s quarterfinals, which also will be played at home sites, and all but two whisked past their opponents.

Top-ranked, top-seeded Millard North won by 50, No. 2 Bellevue East by 45, No. 7 Papillion-La Vista and currently unranked Omaha Westside by 41 apiece, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep by 31 and No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South by 28.

The two closest games were No. 4 Omaha Central’s 68-59 win over Elkhorn South after leading at halftime by 16, and No. 8 Millard West pulling away to a 54-44 win over Millard South.

UNO recruit Frankie Fidler of Bellevue West was the day’s high scorer with 31 points in the Thunderbirds’ 97-52 win over Omaha Benson. Saint Thomas had 27 for Millard North in its 91-41 win over Omaha Burke and Tate Odvody 26 for Westside in its 85-44 win over Omaha Bryan.

In the quarterfinals, with times to be announced, it will be Papillion-La Vista at Millard North, Papio South at Central in a rematch of last week’s 70-69 Eagles’ win, Westside at Prep and Millard West at Bellevue West.

The tournament concludes at Prep with semifinals Dec. 30 and the final at 2:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.