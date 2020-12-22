Home teams advance to quarterfinal round of boys Metro Holiday tourney

Home teams held serve Tuesday in the first round of the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament.
All eight moved on to next Tuesday’s quarterfinals, which also will be played at home sites, and all but two whisked past their opponents.
Top-ranked, top-seeded Millard North won by 50, No. 2 Bellevue East by 45, No. 7 Papillion-La Vista and currently unranked Omaha Westside by 41 apiece, No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep by 31 and No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South by 28.
The two closest games were No. 4 Omaha Central’s 68-59 win over Elkhorn South after leading at halftime by 16, and No. 8 Millard West pulling away to a 54-44 win over Millard South.
UNO recruit Frankie Fidler of Bellevue West was the day’s high scorer with 31 points in the Thunderbirds’ 97-52 win over Omaha Benson. Saint Thomas had 27 for Millard North in its 91-41 win over Omaha Burke and Tate Odvody 26 for Westside in its 85-44 win over Omaha Bryan.
In the quarterfinals, with times to be announced, it will be Papillion-La Vista at Millard North, Papio South at Central in a rematch of last week’s 70-69 Eagles’ win, Westside at Prep and Millard West at Bellevue West.
The tournament concludes at Prep with semifinals Dec. 30 and the final at 2:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Millard West 54, Millard South 44
The Wildcats weren’t shaken by the halfcourt shot that Millard South’s Michael Harding made at the end of the third quarter for a tie game. They held their rival to six points in the final quarter. Evan Meyersick had his 13 points in the second half, including seven in the fourth. Dom Humm had 12 and James Conway 10.
Jack Cooper and Gage Stenger each had 11 for Millard South.
Millard South (2-4)..........9 15 14 6—44
At Millard West (5-1)......9 11 18 16—54
MS: Jack Cooper 11, Gage Stenger 11, Will Cooper 9, Michael Harding 8, Maal Jal 3, Trey Moseman 2.
MW: Evan Meyersick 13, Dom Humm 12, James Conway 10, Ryan Larsen 8, Chase Hultman 6, Cole Kirscher 2, Trace Thaden 2, Dustin Hatch1.
Omaha Central 68, Elkhorn South 59
Central cruised in after leading the Storm 39-23 at halftime. PJ Davis had a game-high 19 points, with Jayden Dawson getting 16, Denim Johnson 15 and Fai Germany 15 for the Eagles (7-0). Chase Anderson and Evan Hill shared scoring honors for Elkhorn South (2-5) with 12 apiece.
Elkhorn South (2-5).............7 16 19 17—59
At Omaha Central (7-0).....16 23 14 15—68
ES: Chase Anderson 12, Evan Hill 12, Ashton Allison 11, Nate Hoesing 10, Parker Spann 6, Joey Falk 2, Reid Nelson 2, Cole Ballard 2, Derek Merwick 2.
OC: PJ Davis 19, Jayden Dawson 16, Denim Johnson 15, Fai Germany 15, Jaren Marshall 3.
Papillion-La Vista 66, Gretna 25
The Monarchs (4-3) shot well in their gym, making 12-of-20 3-pointers and were 63% on all shots. Kyle Ingwerson matched the Dragons’ team score with his 25 points. Aidan Graham added 15 and Joey Hylok 11.
Gretna (3-4)............................9 3 7 6—25
At Papillion-La Vista (4-3)....20 13 16 17—66
G: Quinn Frost 6, Grant Jansen 5, Landon Pokorski 4, Joey Vieth 3, Wes Frost 3, Blake Rose 2, TJ Silliman 2.
PL: Kyle Ingwerson 25, Aidan Graham 15, Joey Hylok 11, Luke Lindermeyer 5, Chase Lett 4, Will Hubert 2, Ben Boudreau 2, Derrick Buggi 2.
Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41
Thomas was 9-of-14, with five 3s, and Hunter Sallis collected his 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The Mustangs (7-0) led 60-23 at halftime. Cameron Gramling had 12 points for Burke (2-5).
Omaha Burke (2-5)..........13 10 9 9—41
At Millard North (7-0)......30 30 19 12—91
OB: Cameron Gramling 12, Sam Sorensen 8, Donovan Moody 6, Lukas Kocher 6, Chris Graham 4, Henry Emsick 2, Nikolas Christensen 2, Aiden Queen 1.
MN: Saint Thomas 27, Hunter Sallis 25, Jasen Green 8, Vaughn Sipple 7, David Harmon 6, Sam Lootens 5, Tyler Sandoval 4, Neal Mosser 3, Eli Gaeth 3, Nick Dolezal 2, Colin Monie 1.
Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52
Fidler topped his career high by eight points. He was 11-of-18 from the field with four 3s. William Kyle had another career night with 20 points. Jaden Jackson and Evan Inselman had 12 apiece and Greg Brown 10. Wisconsin –bound Chucky Hepburn had 10 assists and seven points for the 5-0 T-Birds.
Marcus Shakeer, CarDae Daniels and Antone McNair each had 10 points for Benson (4-4)
Omaha Benson (4-4)..........11 16 16 9—52
At Bellevue West (5-0).......22 22 23 30—97
OB: Marcus Shakeer 10, CarDae Daniels 10, Antone McNair 10, Anthony Adkisson 7, Cortez Gonzalaus 5, Michael Seals-Riley 3, Cam Lollar 2, K. Newsome 2, D. Gallion 1, Kerlaa Pan 1.
BW: Frankie Fidler 31, William Kyle 20, Jaden Jackson 12, Evan Inselman 12, Greg Brown 10, Chucky Hepburn 7, Jaxon Stueve 3, Preston Ames 2.
Omaha Creighton Prep 86, Omaha North 55
Mai’Jhe Wiley got the Junior Jays started to their seventh consecutive win with a nine-point first quarter. He finished with 10. Justin Sitti had four of his team’s 13 3s while scoring 18 points. Luke Jungers and reserve Casey O’Malley each had 13.
Mason Strong came off the bench for 20 second-half points for the 3-4 Vikings.
Omaha North (3-4)..........................8 13 17 17—55
At Omaha Creighton Prep (7-0)....23 17 19 27—86
ON: Mason Strong 20, Daleron Thomas 10, T’andre Perkins 8, Keshaun Williams 8, Darryl Bennett 5, Curtis Ogba 4
OCP: Justin Sitti 18, Luke Jungers 13, Casey O’Malley 13, Mai’Jhe Wiley 10, AJ Rollins 6, Joe Sudbeck 6, Tony Tubrick 5, Brendan Buckley 5, Conor Buckley 3, Martel Evans 3, Jackson Dasher 2, Alex Bullock 2
Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 44
Tate Odvody was 11-of-14 for a season-high 26 points as Westside (5-2) rolled past the Bears (1-6). The Warriors led 50-29 at halftime.
Reggie Thomas had 18 points and Payson Gillespie 13 for Westside. Lam Kuany’s 17 points led Bryan, which dropped to 1-6.
Omaha Bryan (1-6).................14 15 7 8—44
At Omaha Westside (5-2).......21 29 22 13—85
OB: Lam Kuany 17, Jai’Lyn Spears 13, Abdi Bashir 7, Tywon Terrell 4, Abdul Bashir 3, George Back 3, Darwin Loftin 3, Bapahal Kuany 2, Deng Arop 2.
OW: Tate Odvody 26, Reggie Thomas 18, Payson Gillespie 13, Chandler Meeks 8, Logan Wilson 7, CJ Mitchell 6, Caleb Benning 6, Brayden Gregurich 3.
Papillion-La Vista South 72, Omaha South 44
Graham Cassoutt had 16 points, Josiah Beckenhauer 12, Danair Dempsey 11 and Daniel Brocaille 10 as the Titans rolled to leads of 36-21 at halftime and 58-29 after three quarters.
Omaha South (1-4).............................9 12 8 15—44
At Papillion-La Vista South (6-1).....18 18 22 14—72
OS: Dontryl Nunn-Love 9, Rickey Loftin 8, Zion Bang 6, Jacob Arop 6, Jacob Martin 6, Teriyon Griggs 5, Isaiah Jackson 4,
PS: Graham Cassoutt 16, Josiah Beckenhauer 12, Danair Dempsey 11, Daniel Brocaille 10, Jack McKittrick 8, Ian Medeck 6, Jackson Trout 4, Tyler Culp 3, Both Dol 2.