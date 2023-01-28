Host Omaha Westside girls, Elkhorn boys grab team swimming titles at Westside Warrior Invitational

The best races at Saturday’s Omaha Westside Warrior Invitational were saved for the very end of the meet.

Elkhorn’s boys used a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay to earn a 405-397 victory over the host Warriors. It was the second time that same quartet — Ryan Mayo, Jacob Horner, Blake Forsberg and Greg Wehbe — touched first in a relay final and set new meet records.

That foursome, which won the 400 free in 3:10.56, also was victorious in the 200 free relay. Their time of 1:25.62 dropped 1.14 seconds off their previous best time this season and solidifies Elkhorn’s hold on the No. 2 spot on the season leaders list.

Elkhorn’s 400 free relay time moved them from fourth to second on the season leaders list. Omaha Creighton Prep is the top team in both of those events.

In the girls meet Omaha Westside edged Omaha Marian by 0.41 seconds in the 400 freestyle relay as the two teams posted the fastest times in the state this season.

Kate Stevens, Elaina Kratky, Natalie Harris, and Piper Hagen teamed up to defeat the Crusaders quartet of Josie Hood, Easton Glandt, Meredith Peyton and Katy Foley with a meet record time of 3:33.43. Marian’s time of 3:33.84 also was under the previous meet record.

Westside won the team title over the Crusaders 511-335 in the final meeting between the top two schools before the Feb. 10-11 Metro Conference championships at Millard West.

Other notable swims included Nate Germonprez’s wins in the 50 free and 100 backstroke and Hood’s 2:09.34 to win the 200 individual medley. That time took Hood, who also won the 100 butterfly, from fourth to first on the season leaders list.

Germonprez’s 20.29 in the 50 free equaled his best high school time that is No. 4 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart. The Texas recruit also won the 100 backstroke in 48.22. Both of Germonprez’s performances were meet records.

Results

Boys

Team scoring

Elkhorn 405, Omaha Westside 397, Lincoln Pius X 187, Grand Island 149, Kearney 126, Hastings 72, Bellevue West 53, Omaha Central 47, Scottsbluff/Gering 35, Ralston/Omaha Gross 6.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Westside (Nate Germonprez, Kaden Guzman, Alexander Fitch, Caden Ehlers), 1:33.80 (meet record). 200 freestyle: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:45.44. 200 individual medley: Aidan Jackson, Westside, 1:58.64. 50 freestyle: Germonprez, 20.29 (meet record). 1,000 freestyle: Matt Uehling, Elkhorn, 10:05.29. 1-meter diving: David Hatt, LPX, 487.70 points. 100 butterfly: Mayo, 51.41. 100 freestyle: Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 48.52. 500 freestyle: Aidan Cunningham, Westside, 4:53.04. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Jacob Horner, Blake Forsberg, Wehbe), 1:25.62 (meet record). 100 backstroke: Germonprez, 48.22 (meet record). 100 breaststroke: Guzman, 56.88. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Forsberg, Horner, Wehbe), 3:10.56 (meet record).

Girls

Team scoring

Omaha Westside 511, Omaha Marian 335, Grand Island 140, Elkhorn 122, Hastings 119, Lincoln Pius X 96, Kearney 76, Omaha Central 38, Scottsbluff/Gering 19, Ralston/Omaha Gross 11, Bellevue West 7, Bellevue East 1.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Lauren Mendlick, Easton Glandt, Meredith Peyton, Katy Foley), 1:49.88. 200 freestyle: Kate Stevens, Westside, 1:55.59. 200 individual medley: Josie Hood, Marian, 2:09.34. 50 freestyle: Stevens, 24.21. 1,000 freestyle: Alaria Hadford, Marian, 10:48.00. 1-meter diving: Amelia Ward, Westside, 403.60 points. 100 butterfly: Hood, 58.12. 100 freestyle: Piper Hagen, Westside, 54.22. 500 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:12.81. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (Stevens, Hagen, Harris, Elaina Kratky), 1:38.62. 100 backstroke: Lilly Brennan, GI, 1:00.56. 100 breaststroke: Haleigh Pentico, Westside, 1:07.63. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (Stevens, Kratky, Harris, Hagen), 3:33.43 (meet record).

Photos: 2022 Nebraska state swimming championships